The 2023 NFL Draft was held in Kansas City, and Travis Kelce definitely enjoyed the event. Fresh after their second Super Bowl year, Kelce and Mahomes were present on stage during the first night, bringing the Lombardi Trophy for the fans to see.

However, a scene that shocked fans from all over the world had the tight end spiking the Lombardi Trophy. This was after he chugged a bear during a standing ovation from fans who were attending the draft party. The Lombardi Trophy is given to the team who wins the Super Bowl, and the scene was shocking.

Well.... sort of. The tight end cleared things up during his podcast New Heights, alongside his brother, Jason:

“The people are absolutely fu**in ill if you think that I would ever disrespect the actual Lombardi trophy… It was one thousand percent a replica. I have way too much respect for the game, the history… it was just like the can that I threw on the ground, it was a replica and didn't have any association outside of it just looked like the Lombardi trophy, it could have been a cake for all that matter, would never freaking do that to Lombardi trophy it was all for the show. I have no reason to do that to the Lombardi trophy.”

How is Travis Kelce's contract with the Kansas City Chiefs structured?

Travis Kelce's contract with the Chiefs runs until 2026

The superstar tight end, who will go down as one of the best ever in the position, is still contractually tied to the Chiefs, and will be until 2026.

However, he's going to be 37 by then, and if he does not sign a short extension or restructure his contract, retirement is going to be an option. There's no way he's going to play for a team other than the Chiefs in his career, especially considering his relationship with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

His base salary is set at $11.25 million this season and his cap hit is going to be $14.8 million. This is a bargain for a player of his caliber.

