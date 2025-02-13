Travis Kelce contract: Exploring Chiefs TE's remaining tenure, dead cap, and more amid retirement buzz

With much on his mind, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walked off the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans defeated. The 10-time Pro Bowler had lost a Super Bowl for the second time in his career, and journalists speculated whether that'd be all for a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

Following the conclusion of his 12 seasons in the NFL, let's examine Kelce's current contract situation and his chances of playing in Kansas City for another season.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce's contract situation

According to Spotrac on X (formerly known as Twitter), Travis Kelce has a one-year, $17.25 million contract left with the Kansas City Chiefs. The perennial All-Pro tight end's contract includes an $11.5 million roster bonus due March 14 and another $1 million bonus due at the start of training camp.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Furthermore, the contract has a dead cap of $2.5 million (retire/release) against a $19.8 million cap hit this season. The Chiefs could save $17 million if they cut their superstar tight end.

However, the Chiefs are unlikely to cut Kelce due to his legendary status at Arrowhead Stadium. They'll likely leave the final decision regarding his future to him and potentially sort out a reworked deal.

Expand Tweet

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

NFL Network reported that Travis Kelce was considering retirement ahead of the Super Bowl. The network said the game's result against the Philadelphia Eagles would play a major role in Kelce's decision to keep playing or call it a career.

Kelce has been a standard of excellence at the tight end position for over a decade and owns numerous franchise and league records. He has been a primary contributor to the modern Chiefs dynasty, which has brought three Super Bowls to Kansas City since he stepped into the league. However, the years of hits, training and constant competition have taken a toll on the vibrant pass catcher.

Furthermore, Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, retired last year after suffering a wild-card round heartbreak with the Eagles. Travis and Jason host a popular podcast, "New Heights," and the younger Kelce sees more opportunities off the field.

Thus, for the first time in his professional football career, there is credence to the rumors that he might retire. Whatever the case, he'll be departing the NFL as one of the greatest players of his generation and a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.