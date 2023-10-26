Travis Kelce's ex-flame Kayla Nicole reveals why she unfollowed Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole recently unfollowed Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. The former flame of the iconic tight end removed two people she was once close to from her social media profile. This can often signal a vindictive nature or some form of pain, but that's not really the case for Nicole.

She revealed in an exclusive interview with People that that was not the case:

"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

She understands the perception of the entire situation and admits that the relationships don't end despite the removal of the follow on social media:

"To everyone it's like, 'Oh, you broke up a year ago,' and that meant it's like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don't ever speak to anyone ever again. That's not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved."

She went on to say that Brittany knows that they're still good and that Nicole "loves" her. Publicly, she has to protect herself. Privately, they are still on good terms. She admits she still feels love for the Kansas City Chiefs' community, but she has to move on with her life:

"But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."

She's just trying to move forward and trying to regroup with her life following her and Travis Kelce's breakup.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole are not together anymore

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have not been dating for quite a long time now. The star tight end and his former girlfriend broke up, and he's now seeing Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is with Taylor Swift

Naturally, that means that he's moved on, and she is now trying to do the same by removing some people from her social media life.