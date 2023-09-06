Travis Kelce injury replacements: 3 waiver wire TEs to target in fantasy football

Travis Kelce sent a major scare to all of his fantasy football managers when he suffered a knee injury ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Anyone who has the superstar tight end on their team exhale a bit as it appears he avoided the worst case scenario. He reportedly suffered a hyperextended knee in practice but luckily didn't tear any ligaments.

A knee tear is potentially a season-ending injury, which could have derailed the entire upcoming 2023 fantasy football season for many managers before it even got started. Anyone who selected Travis Kelce in their fantasy drafts this year likely did so in the first round. Without the premium pick, their lineup will be at a serious disadvantage.

While it appears that Travis Kelce avoided a season-ending injury, it's rumored to be likely that he will miss at least one game and could potentially be out for multiple weeks. This means whoever has him on their fantasy team will be scrambling for a replacement. Those without a tight end on their bench, because of the security Travis Kelce usually provides, may need to look to the waiver wire.

While the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest offensive weapon can never truly be replaced, it's important for fantasy teams to find a serviceable short-term option. Here are three tight ends that make sense to do so and are available on waivers in most fantasy leagues.

Travis Kelce waiver wire replacements in Week 1 of 2023 fantasy football

Travis Kelce

There is no true replacement for the massive consistent production that Travis Kelce provides in fantasy football. Managers must instead look for a short-term alternative that provides the most potential upside. Players can be streamed each week that he's unavailable based on their expected offensive role and direct weekly matchup.

Also Read: Travis Kelce injury update: Latest on Chiefs TE from Jason Kelce for Week 1 fantasy football

Here are three tight ends likely available on the waiver wire that make the most sense as streaming options in Week 1.

TE waivers Week 1

#3 - Jake Ferguson

The Dallas Cowboys moved on from tight end Dalton Schultz in the offseason, one of the preferred passing targets for Dak Prescott. While they selected Luke Schoonmaker in the 2023 NFL Draft, he profiles as a better blocker than receiver. Jake Ferguson will reportedly lead the targets from the tight end position, making him a sneaky value, especially against a weak New York Giants pass defense.

#2 - Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson played a valuable role for the New Orleans Saints last year, especially in the red zone, recording a solid seven touchdowns. With an upgrade to Derek Carr at quarterback, he could take another step forward. This is especially true in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL last year.

#1 - Gerald Everett

When the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins face off in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, they are expected to play in the highest-scoring game of the opening slate. This makes a favorable fantasy football situation. Gerald Everett provides value in this ideal matchup, despite playing in a crowded offense.

