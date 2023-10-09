Travis Kelce injury update: Latest on Chiefs TE for fantasy football Week 6

Travis Kelce had a scary injury in Week 5. The star tight end, who has already missed time, had to go to the trainers and get help after suffering a potentially devastating injury. That has tremendous ramifications for the NFL as well as fantasy football. What's his status?

What is Travis Kelce's injury status?

Travis Kelce injury update

Travis Kelce left the game after suffering an ankle injury. The star tight end was off the field for some time being attended to by the medical staff. He had to get a pretty intense tape job before he was able to come back to the sideline.

Fortunately, he was back on the field shortly thereafter. He finished the day with an astonishing ten catches, one of which went for a score in the seven-point victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Much of that production came after the injury, so it appears that Kelce has dodged a bullet this time. After going down, there was real cause for concern for fans and fantasy managers alike. However, it seems as if this was just an ordinary injury as Kelce was back and better than ever before the game was close to over.

As such, he's not considered a huge risk for injury right now. It's worth monitoring, but it looks like the perennial TE1 in fantasy will not miss a beat.

What happened to Travis Kelce?

During the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, Travis Kelce slipped on a play where the ball did not come his way from Patrick Mahomes. It was a totally non-contact injury, potentially aided by the turf they play on.

The turf league-wide is not ideal, and many players don't like it. Unfortunately, the Vikings' stadium is home to what is considered the worst turf in the league and that reared its ugly head once again on Sunday.

Kelce had to be helped off and things did not look good. He spent a good amount of time with the trainers before reappearing on the sideline with quite a lot of tape surrounding his ankle.

Non-contact injuries are never good. They often yield devastating results, like torn ligaments and worse. That's what the fear was for Kelce, who already missed the loss to the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.

Fortunately, it appears that he is going to be just fine.

When will Travis Kelce return?

Given the fact that Travis Kelce already returned in the same game and didn't appear to be all that hobbled, it's a safe bet that the star tight end will not miss next week's contest with Denver Broncos.

However, it is a Thursday Night Football contest. That means less recovery time, which could be key for someone who obviously sustained an injury. It is worth keeping an eye on through practice this week.

Furthermore, his adrenaline could have been a big reason he was able to continue playing. If that was the case, and his ankle swelled after the game (a very possible occurrence), then his status would be in jeopardy. As of now, that doesn't seem to be the case.