Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce net worth combined: Exploring Kelce brothers' off-field investments following lucrative deals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are perhaps one of the most polarizing pair of brothers the league has seen in some time.

With Jason retiring after 13 years and moving into the broadcast booth with ESPN, to Travis now inking a new contract that sees him become the highest-paid tight end (2-year, $34.25 million deal per Spotrac), the brothers are creating quite the nest egg for themselves.

Per The Athletic, Jason Kelce will be part of ESPN's Monday Night Countdown pre-game show and the deal will be quite lucrative.

Having both been in the NFL for over a decade and now with Travis and Jason having several off-field interests that bring in money, let's take a look at their combined net worth.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce combined net worth

First, let's look at Travis.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $50 million. Per Spotrac, Travis has earned $89.9 million across the duration of his NFL career.

Additionally, Celebrity Net Worth details Travis' other ventures, which include around $5 million a year in endorsements from Bud Light, Nike, State Farm and McDonald's, to name a few. Travis Kelce is also an equity investor in Casa Azul Tequila.

Now, let's get to Jason Kelce.

The long-time Eagles center has earned almost the same amount of money thus far as Travis, with Spotrac listing Jason's career earnings at $83.2 million. But keep in mind that Travis' newest contract will see him earn significantly more now.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Jason Kelce has a net worth of around $30 million. With the New Heights podcast that he and Travis have, along with his reported pre-game involvement with ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, Jason will be getting paid quite handsomely in 2024 despite retiring from the NFL.

Jason also has endorsements from brands such as Tide detergent, Campbell's Soup, and Old Spice.

So, if we look at all the information collected above, Jason and Travis Kelce have a combined net worth of $80 million, and this number will only continue to grow.