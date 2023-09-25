Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole timeline: Where is Chiefs TE's ex-girlfriend now?

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole ended their five-year, on-and-off relationship in May 2022. However, they've been excelling in their respective fields since splitting up.

While Kelce recently helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl earlier this year, Nicole has become a popular influencer.

Nicole has more than 671,000 followers on Instagram, and she often posts her workout and training sessions online. She also works as a model, which allows her to travel across the country.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole's dating history

According to reports, Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole began dating in 2017. It is believed that they initially split in the summer of 2020, but reunited just a few months later. In May 2022, Kelce and Nicole called it quits on their relationship.

Some reports suggested that the breakup was because of Kelce's tight grip on his wallet. A source close to the then-celebrity couple revealed that the Chiefs star had put a 50/50 rule in place on spending. However, Kelce denied the rumors.

It is still unclear as to why Kelce and Nicole split. Both parties have remained mum on the topic.

Who are Kayla Nicole's parents?

Nicole was born on Nov. 1, 1991, to Roosevelt Brown and Robin Curry. Her parents split when she was young.

According to reports, her parents are of mixed ethnic races.

Nicole also has a sister named Sidney and three step-siblings: Hayda, Layla-Simone and Ayva Curry.

A look at Kayla Nicole's career

Nicole had a passion for sports from a young age and was always interested in pursuing a career in the field. She graduated from Pepperdine University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.

After graduating, Kayla worked as an on-air reporter at several top sports media outlets, including ESPN and Barstool Sports. She has reported from courtside in the NBA and on the sidelines for NFL coverage as well.

Recently, Nicole has been working as an influencer as well as a model.