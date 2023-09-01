Jason Kelce is a beloved figure in the city of Philadelphia as he enters his 13th season in the NFL, all with the Eagles. The talented offensive lineman is a five-time All-Pro that can another label to his resume.

On the season two premiere of the 'New Heights' podcast, Jason's younger brother, Travis, noted that Jason's Kelly Green jersey is leading in sales.

More specifically, it is a top seller among women. This led Travis to give his brother a new nickname:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Only for women? What? You're the sex symbol in Philadelphia, I mean, hey, this is sexy Batman. I thought it was just, you know, because there were no other Batman nicknames left.”

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Jason and Travis Kelce are one of more successful brothers in the NFL. Travis Kelce is in his 11th season with the Kansas City Chiefs and is an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro.

Jason Kelce has started 176 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in his career, the fifth-most in team history. Both brothers each have a Super Bowl to their name, but the brothers made history in February.

They became the first brothers in NFL history to play against one another in a Super Bowl. In the end, Travis would get his second Lombardi Trophy over his older brother as the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38 - 35.

The Kelce brothers at midfield ahaed of Super Bowl LVII

Travis spoke at the press conference after the game about what he and Jason Kelce talked about after the game:

“You know, you joke around all the time and say that you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling. ... There’s nothing I could really say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season.”

Given how their rosters look this season, there's a chance that the brothers could face off in another Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Will Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce face each other in the 2023 season?

Fans of the Kelce brothers or of the Chiefs or Eagles will get a Super Bowl rematch this season.

Kansas City will host Philadelphia on Monday Night Football in Week 11. It stands to reason that both teams will be vying for playoff position at that point.

We will have to wait and see if Jason can be get a bit of revenge on his younger brother on Nov. 21th.