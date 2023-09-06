Travis Kelce is a charming man, according to many NFL fans. He not only scores well in the games but also entertains women, who find him handsome and respectful. It was because of this that led to the creation of a fun dating show called "Catching Kelce."

The show came out in 2016, but fast forward to 2023, and the Kelces still talk about the memories the show gave them and remember it fondly, or rather as a joke.

While talking about his upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, Jason Kelce and his wife shared their behind-the-scenes experience.

His wife, Kylie, said that she was excited about the show but was a little surprised when the Eagles center told him for the first time that the show creators would also interview her.

"I was very supportive until Jason came home one day and said, 'Oh, i spoke to the production crew and they said that you will need to be interviewed'. And I said, 'No, I'm good'. And then I got roped into it anyway."

Travis Kelce then replied by saying:

"This is very similar to how I got Jason in on Catching Kelce."

Jason was very excited when he got to know that 50 girls from 50 states would compete to win the affection of the three-time Super Bowl-winning TE. The show took place when Jason and Kylie were dating.

Jason mentioned that it was hilarious yet sad to watch girls freeze while shooting a particular episode.

"They were just shivering in between takes. The one girl was crying, and everyone assumed that was watching the show she was crying because she got eliminated. But she was crying [because] she was so cold."

The younger Kelce did not wish to continue the conversation and said:

"That was electric, yeah. What a time. Let's all forget about it."

What exactly was Travis Kelce's dating show about?

"Catching Kelce" was a dating show that aired in 2016 and featured Travis Kelce, a Super Bowl champion and NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the bachelor.

Unlike other reality dating shows, the contestants were women who were interested in pursuing a relationship with a celebrity athlete.

The show had a unique charm and comedic appeal, with moments that stood out for their authenticity.

The contestants were representative of different states, adding a beauty-pageant element to the show. Throughout the series, there were surprises, conflicts, and genuine connections.

Travis Kelce himself brought a fun and goofy personality to the show. The format was refreshing compared to other dating shows that often feel calculated and scripted.

Although the show didn't promise a happily-ever-after, it provided an entertaining glimpse into the world of dating a celebrity athlete. It would be interesting to see more shows in this genre, featuring charismatic celebrities and unpredictable contestants.