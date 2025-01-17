Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews or Sam LaPorta: Divisional round Fantasy Football TE Start em/Sit em advice

Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Sam LaPorta all have massive games to play in the Divisional Round. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions have a Saturday game after a rest in the Wild Card Round, while the Baltimore Ravens will have a major brawl against the Buffalo Bills.

For those who are still playing fantasy football, the number of options is smaller in the playoffs, so every little point difference helps.

Is Travis Kelce a good pick in the Divisional Round?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Playing against the Houston Texans in a playoff environment is a great opportunity for Kelce, who's not on his prime but remains a key cog for the Chiefs' offense. His production has risen again, as he closed the regular season with an 8-84-1 performance.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It's important to take notice that, against the Texans in Week 16, he had just five catches for 30 yards and no touchdowns, but with a bye week and knowing how much Mahomes targets him, the projections are good.

Is Mark Andrews a good pick in the Divisional Round?

The Bills' defense is vulnerable through the air, but this is unlikely to be a game where Andrews is a huge factor. The Ravens are set to miss Zay Flowers for another week, and in doing so, the Bills can bracket Andrews and employ plenty of double coverage on his routes, diminishing his production.

Another important factor to consider is that, in a cold game, and with the Ravens' offensive line having the advantage over the Bills' defensive line, Baltimore is likely to run the ball a lot more. Against the Bills in Week 4, Andrews registered no catches.

Is Sam LaPorta a good pick in the Divisional Round?

Washington has one of the worst defenses remaining in the playoffs. Their secondary has been a disaster throughout the whole season, with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., a first-round pick in 2023, already released. The team has a big problem defending the pass.

LaPorta was a bit of a disappointment during the 2024 season, with his value to the Lions' passing offense diminishing. However, he returned to a prominent role late in the season, with 32 targets over the final four games and two touchdown receptions. The favorable matchup helps his projection.

Whom should I start between Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Sam LaPorta in the Divisional Round?

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer has no doubts about the best option, with LaPorta leading by some margin over the other two tight ends on our projections.

The best matchup and the probability of a shootout game are excellent for his projection. Every point make a difference with fewer options in the playoffs, so pick the Lions' tight end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.