Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have won two Super Bowls together for the Kansas City Chiefs. They are currently the favorites entering the 2023 NFL season and are well-positioned to defend their title.

The Chiefs tight end recently gave an interview in which he predicted that Mahomes can surpass Joe Montana's Super Bowl count by the time he is done playing football. He also explained how the Chiefs are already a dynasty which has been an ongoing debate.

Here's what Kelce said about the Chiefs dynasty on FanDuel's Run It Back:

"I would say yeah we're the Kansas City is/has been a dynasty for quite a while for quite a while now and I'm biased to that. I think that what coach Reid has done since he's been here in terms of winning in terms of the playoff runs and all the division championships in the AFC title appearances, then obviously the Super Bowl, we're 100 a dynasty."

Talking about how many championships Mahomes can win, Kelce added:

"I think Pat Mahomes is definitely going to find a way to get more than four championships. Hopefully, I'm still along for the ride up by the time he gets there."

Joe Montana won four Super Bowls in his illustrious career and was deemed the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL until Tom Brady surpassed him.

With the way Patrick Mahomes has dominated the league since his arrival, not many would be surprised if he actually win more than four Super Bowls and gives Brady a run for his money.

Patrick Mahomes is already a Hall of Famer

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Patrick Mahomes has played only six seasons in the NFL, and he has arguably solidified his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He became the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback in the 2018 NFL season, and since then has won two regular season MVPs, two Super Bowl titles along with two Super Bowl MVPs.

There aren't many quarterbacks who have accomplished as much as Mahomes, and the Chiefs quarterback is just entering his prime. He is the only player with a legitimate chance of matching Tom Brady's Super Bowl count, and it will be very intriguing to see how his career transpires.

