Travis Kelce replacements: 5 players Chiefs could target if veteran TE retires

After a season in which his Kansas City Chiefs missed the opportunity to win a third straight Super Bowl, there are speculations that legendary tight end Travis Kelce will announce his retirement this summer.

Kelce has played a big role in Kansas City's success since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became a starter. Kelce has accumulated more than 8,000 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns in the regular season since Mahomes took over as the team's QB1 in 2018. He has also performed exceptionally well in the playoffs, recording eight games with 100 yards or more.

However, Kelce just concluded one of his worst seasons to date at the age of 35, logging 823 yards and three touchdowns. Discussions concerning whether his NFL career is coming to an end have resulted from this.

Although Kelce's retirement this offseason has not yet been officially announced, the Chiefs must begin the process of finding a replacement. Getting cover for Kelce offers the team a fantastic chance to have the veteran mentor his eventual successor, even if he decides not to retire this season.

Potential replacements for Travis Kelce in the offseason

1) TE Colston Loveland (NFL draft)

As a potential replacement for Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs may choose to select Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland in the 2025 NFL draft.

The 20-year-old tight end finished his three-year collegiate career with 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. He helped the Wolverines win the national championship in 2023, which was his best campaign. He added four touchdowns and finished second on the team with 649 yards during the season.

2) WR Cooper Kupp

The Chiefs will need another seasoned player who complements their offensive strategy if Travis Kelce decides to retire. This will enable Xavier Worthy to contribute to the offense in an even more significant way.

Taking this into account, Kansas City may decide to acquire Cooper Kupp, a receiver for the LA Rams, whose ability to detect pockets should complement Patrick Mahomes' approach.

Kupp declared on social media earlier in February that the Rams were actively trying to trade him. This could make it easier for the Chiefs to intervene.

3) TE Mason Taylor (NFL draft)

The Chiefs will probably still be looking to pick a tight end in the coming draft even if Travis Kelce decides not to retire this year. They may choose Mason Taylor of LSU in the third round of the draft, the same round they selected Kelce.

Taylor accumulated 599 receiving yards in 2024. In 12 games, he averaged 9.9 yards per catch and registered two scores.

Taylor thrives against zone coverages and is dependable in the passing game. If given the chance, he could be a good starting tight end in the NFL.

4) TE Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson, a tight end for the New Orleans Saints, will be available as a free agent this offseason. He recorded career highs of 50 receptions and 548 receiving yards in 2024.

Despite the patchy quarterback play he has had to endure, Johnson has shown incredible athleticism in recent seasons. He will get the opportunity to play under coach Andy Reid if he signs with the Chiefs, and his output might soar if quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball to him.

5) TE Mike Gesicki

Cincinnati Bengals’ Mike Gesicki might not be a bad choice for the Chiefs to acquire given the lack of depth in this year's tight end class in free agency.

Gesicki saw a decline in output during his one season with the Bengals, finishing with 665 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Although he is by no means a superstar, if he signs a free-agent contract, he can still improve the Chiefs' passing game.

