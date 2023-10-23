Travis Kelce has put up some impressive numbers through the first seven weeks of the 2023 NFL season. However, most people have been talking about the All-Pro's life beyond the football field, as he has been in headlines everywhere due to his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

She has been a prevalent figure at several Chiefs games, including in Week 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

During the CBS telecast of the game, it showed Kelce on the sidelines next to some stats when Swift shows up to his games. This didn't sit well with some fans and they took to Twitter to express themselves:

A lot of fans were tired with the Travis Kelce and Swift coverage during the Chiefs Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers:

The stat put up by CBS showed that the four-time All-Pro tight end plays better when the "Bad Blood" singer is at the stadium. Case in point, Kelce had 12 receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Chargers.

The Chiefs are also undefeated when Swift is up in the suite watching the game. It was the fourth game she had attended and the third in Kansas City. Swift was at MetLife Stadium when the team faced the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.

The Week 4 matchup was watched by almost 27 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched NFL games this season.

Could we see Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl to watch Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs sit atop the AFC West with a 6-1 record as one of the top teams in the league. They are one of the favorites to make it to Allegiant Stadium to play in Super Bowl 58. Also, it could mean that Swift could be at the biggest game of the season.

Down the road, fans could see the 12-time Grammy winner as the game's halftime performance. She turned it down this year as she was focused on her "Eras Tour."

We'll see if the Chiefs can make back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and if Swift could be in the stands come February.