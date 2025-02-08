Travis Kelce is regarded as one of the greatest tight ends to play in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs star is set to play in his fifth Super Bowl on Sunday and has often stepped up to the occasion in the big games.

Across four Super Bowl appearances, Kelce has racked up 350 yards and two touchdowns on 31 receptions. He has helped Kansas City to three Super Bowl wins.

A breakdown of Travis Kelce's Super Bowl games

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has won three Super Bowls. (Credits: Getty)

Travis Kelce played in his first Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020, when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. He made six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown while adding two rushing yards on one carry.

In Super Bowl 2021, Kelce recorded 133 yards on 10 receptions. However, his Kansas City team suffered a 9-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the only time Travis Kelce has been on the losing side in the big game.

At Super Bowl 2023, Kelce posted 81 yards on six receptions and caught a touchdown to help the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35.

Travis Kelce tallied 93 yards on nine receptions against the 49ers in Super Bowl 2024. The Chiefs won the game 25-22 in overtime.

Kelce will aim to add a standout performance to his Super Bowl stats when Kansas City takes on Philadelphia on Sunday. The tight end finished the 2024 regular season with 823 yards and three touchdowns on 97 receptions, helping the Chiefs clinch the top seed in the AFC.

In the divisional round against the Houston Texans, Kelce recorded 117 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. He then posted 19 yards on two receptions in the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills.

Since Kelce is a key offensive weapon for the Chiefs, the team will want him to get the ball more often in the Super Bowl. The tight end has an excellent understanding with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the duo has consistently delivered when called upon in crunch situations.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl clash, where you can catch Travis Kelce in action:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

