Travis Kelce Taylor Swift timeline: A detailed look into events that led to pop star’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven't confirmed whether they’re dating or not, but fans are loving their unexpected pairing. The two were recently spotted in a convertible on a night out after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Swift was at the game to watch Kelce in action, as the tight end helped the Chiefs record a dominant 41-10 win over the Bears. She was also seated beside his mother, Donna Kelce, in a player's suite.

Following the contest, Swift and Kelce left the stadium together in the NFL star's swanky 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible. It was a rather unusual sequence of events that led to a lot of unanswered questions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, some fans have been curious to learn about the inception of their public linking up. Here, we take a look at the timeline of some key events that led to Swift attending a Chiefs game.

A look at how Travis Kelce invited Taylor Swift to Arrowhead Stadium

Travis Kelce (L) and Taylor Swift

July 8: Travis Kelce was spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium. It marked the first public link between the music icon and the NFL superstar.

July 26: On his New Heights podcast, Kelce said that he wanted to meet the singer and give her a bracelet with his number on it. However, his plan wasn't successful. By his own admission, Swift didn't want to meet him.

Sept. 14: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks to NFL+ host Andrew Siciliano and spills the beans about his younger brother Travis shooting his shot with Swift. When asked whether Swift had reached out to Travis, Jason chose to remain coy.

Sept. 17: NFL announcer Ian Eagle slipped in a few Taylor Swift lyric references when the Chiefs faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Travis Kelce missed the game due to a knee injury but he acknowledged the wordplay.

Sept. 21: Kelce appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and extended an invitation to 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift, asking her to attend one of his games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sept. 24: Swift seemingly accepted Kelce's invitation and was spotted in the stands at Arrowhead. She also cheered enthusiastically when the tight end caught a touchdown.