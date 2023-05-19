NFL legend Tom Brady recently had a business meeting with the top quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft. This meeting featured number one overall pick Bryce Young, number two pick CJ Stroud, number four pick Anthony Richardson, and early second-rounder Will Levis. Nothing out of the ordinary, just the GOAT, Tom Brady, passing on knowledge to the ones next up.

However, one person's presence has drawn the ire of a plethora of fans, and that's rap superstar Travis Scott. The "Sicko Mode" hitmaker was in attendance at the meet, and he posed for many pictures afterward.

It begs the question of what point was the Houston native's presence, and like one fan poignantly stated, wtf does Travis Scott know about football? Truth be told, only Tom Brady and the QBs in attendance can answer that question.

What rookie Quarterbacks were in attendance at Tom Brady's business meeting?

Four notable rookie QBs were in attendance at Tom Brady's business meet, and we will state what we expect from each as they enter their first season in the NFL.

1. Bryce Young

Bryce Young, the top overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, showcased his readiness for the pro level. Leading Alabama's pro-style offense with distinction, Young demonstrated exceptional composure, intelligence, and leadership qualities. While he may not possess the strongest arm or imposing size, his unwavering confidence and ability to navigate challenging situations set him apart.

2. C.J. Stroud

The only threat to Bryce Young going number one in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, is a shot caller. The Ohio State Buckeyes numero uno was selected number two by the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stroud possesses NFL-ready attributes, including size, accuracy, and the capability to deliver precise passes even in tight windows. Although he still has room to develop as a play-caller, Stroud's athleticism provides him with potential for growth in that aspect of his game.

V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town Every C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson deep ball from the NFL Combine. Every C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson deep ball from the NFL Combine. 🔥 https://t.co/dbgJuvSL9B

3. Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson is a physical specimen, plain and simple, and he's a quarterback in an elite linebacker's body. The Indianapolis Colts chose the Florida Gators alum with the fourth pick in this year's Draft.

With his impressive stature resembling that of a linebacker, at 6 foot 4 inches, 244 pounds, with 4.43 speed and a 40.5″ vertical, Richardson brings a unique combination of athleticism, size, and arm talent to the quarterback position. While he needs to refine his accuracy and mechanics, his potential ceiling is considered the highest among his peers.

4. Will Levis

Will Levis , despite not being picked in the first round, possesses remarkable talent that should not be overlooked. Starting his rookie season as QB3 for the Tennessee Titans behind Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis, Levis has the potential to climb the ranks quickly. Standing at 6'4" and 230 pounds, he exhibits both athleticism and toughness. Additionally, his exceptional arm strength, lightning-fast release, and adaptability in adjusting arm angles make him an intriguing prospect.

