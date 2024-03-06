Tre'Davious White landing spots: Who will sign the former Bills CB in 2024?

Cornerback Tre'Davious White was drafted in the first round in 2017 by the Buffalo Bills, becoming a staple to their secondary in his seven seasons in Buffalo. He's been named to Pro Bowls and selected as an All-Pro twice.

As the Bills look to create cap space this offseason, White was reportedly informed of his release on Wednesday by the Buffalo Bills.

This comes after the team released safety Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse, cornerback Mitch Morse, cornerback Siran Neal, wide receiver Deonte Hardy and running back Nyheim Hines. Including White, the Bills have freed up $36.1 million in cap space after being $40 million over the salary cap limit.

There's still work to be done with freeing up cap space, and there could be more cuts/trades. They could also restructure contracts with current players to help free up space for this season.

There have been many notable veteran free-agent defensive backs who were released this offseason, including Xavien Howard, Eddie Jackson, Kevin Byard, Jordan Poyer and Jamal Adams.

Three teams that should take a look at Tre'Davious White in free agency

Tre'Davious White became the newest quality defensive back to become a free agent this offseason. While he will have a market, it may be a cheaper one as he hasn't played a full season since 2019.

In the last three seasons, he's missed 29 games due to injuries. Still, many teams should take a look at him.

Here are three teams that should target White now that he is a free agent:

#1, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a glaring need at cornerback. They recently released one of their starters in Darious Williams on Tuesday as well as safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

Jacksonville's defense played well in the first half of the season but their defense and secondary fell apart in the second half. Adding a corner like White to line up on the opposing side of Tyson Campbell would help fill a hole in their secondary.

#2, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys lost cornerback Trevon Diggs for most of last season when he tore his ACL.

Rookie cornerback Daron Bland was an interception machine but was inconsistent. Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore is a free agent, so filling a need at cornerback is a must.

The Cowboys could complement Diggs with White, pushing Bland to the inside.

#3, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have a solid roster, but one of, if not their biggest, needs is at cornerback. It says something when they re-signed Emmanuel Mosely this offseason after he missed all of last year with a torn ACL.

They gave up the fourth-most passing yards last season and need a lockdown corner. When healthy, White is a lockdown and true No. 1 corner. Given his health history over the last few seasons, the Lions could sign him to a cheaper deal.