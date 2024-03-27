Tre’Davious White Rams contract: How much will CB earn in Los Angeles?

Lockdown cornerback Tre’Davious White is the newest Sean McVay-coached Los Angeles Rams member. The 2019 NFL interceptions co-leader will join the NFC Conference powerhouse as they aim to make a Super Bowl push in 2024.

According to reports, White has agreed a one-year, $8.5 million deal following his split with the Buffalo Bills. With the deal, the LSU alum will switch from the AFC to the NFC Conference for the first time.

Tre’Davious White's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Tre'Davious White has earned $65,560,619 in his seven-year NFL career. The LSU product has spent his entire career with the Buffalo Bills, going from a wide-eyed rookie to key veteran presence.

White was a first-round pick entering the NFL, so he got a sizeable contract to begin his stint in the big leagues. He performed admirably in his rookie scale deal, so it shouldn't be surprising that he earned his second contract in the NFL.

White will look to make a solid impression with the Los Angeles Rams after a disappointing 2023 season.

How did Tre’Davious White fare in 2023?

Tre’Davious White had the least productive year of his NFL career in 2023. The two-time Pro Bowler started the year on an iffy note due to injury issues from the 2022 season.

The Bills took their time in preparing him for constant pressure in regular season games. However, in Week 4, it all came crashing down, as White suffered a non-contact injury against the Miami Dolphins.

The injury occurred in the third quarter, and White's team feared the worst. The net day, it was confirmed that the two-time All-Pro cornerback had torn his Achilles tendon and would miss the rest of the 2023 season.

The Buffalo Bills released White on Mar. 13, and he has since joined the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are known to have one of the best coaching staffs in the league, and if any franchise can revive White's one promising career, it should be them.