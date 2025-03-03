Tre Harris Scouting Report: 3 best landing spots Ole Miss WR

Tre Harris was the leading receiver in what turned out to be a great season for the Ole Miss Rebels. With Jaxson Dart touted as a possible first-round prospect, his leading receiver, Tre Harris, can also sneak into the first night of the recruitment if all things go right.

In 2024, he was the only Rebel to amass at least 1,000 yards, finishing the season with 60 receptions, 1,030 yards, and seven touchdowns. Most impressively, he did so in just eight games, proving his value as a great receiver.

Tre Harris's scouting profile

The Ole Miss product has a specific profile of wide receiver that seems to lack in today's game. His biggest asset is to win 50-50 balls due to his excellent job at the point of attack, using his body and his frame to make contested catches.

He's 6-foot-3 and weighs 210 pounds. He will not make a speedster in the NFL with his frame, but he has shown plenty of times that he can make deep catches and could feature as the X receiver for a lot of NFL teams.

3 best landing spots for Ole Miss Rebels WR Tre Harris in 2025 NFL Draft

#3 - Carolina Panthers

Panthers fans are probably tired of hearing about drafting wide receivers from Ole Miss, especially after the failed experience with Jonathan Mingo. But Harris does possess an interesting skill set for the franchise, and there's no denying that he has more quality than Mingo.

Bryce Young is set to start for the franchise in 2025, but head coach Dave Canales spoke about the importance of giving him the ideal tools to help his development. A good wide receiver

#2 - Cleveland Browns

The passing offense in Cleveland won't improve if they don't fix the quarterback position, but it's true that the wide receiver group also needs attention. Since Amari Cooper was traded, their best weapon was Jerry Jeudy, who does not have enough quality to be the leader in a wide receiver group.

Harris would mesh well with Jeudy's clean route running, giving the passer a trustworthy option for contested catches. He's not worth of a top-five pick, but the Browns could explore options to get him later in the draft.

#1 - New Orleans Saints

Some NFL landing spots could be questionable, but this looks like a match made in heaven. The Saints could not continue their excellent production after a great start to the 2024 season, as quarterback injuries and a lack of wide receiver depth hurt their chances.

Harris would fit perfectly into the wide receiver group. Although his speed is not as fast as Rashid Shaheed or Chris Olave's complete route running, his body type and contested catch ability are qualities that neither of the veterans possess.

