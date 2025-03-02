Tre Harris vs. Jaylen Waddle 40 time: Which WR comes out on top?

Tre Harris, former Ole Miss wide receiver, worked out among other wide receiver prospects on Saturday at the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis in front of scouts and evaluators.

Ad

Out of the 19 wide receivers who took part in the 40-yard dash drill, the Louisiana native placed a lowly 15th with a time of 4.54. In addition, he tied for 16th position with a 10-yard split of 1.56 seconds.

Harris also had a 38.50-inch vertical jump, which tied for 18th place among all players at the combine and fourth among 18 wide receivers. He tied for seventh place among 15 receivers with a 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump to cap off his physical tests.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite his slower 40-yard time of 4.54 compared to other quick players in this year's class, his size of 6-foot-2 and 205 lbs meant he still had a 65th percentile speed score.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Let's compare Tre Harris' 40-time to Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins, one of the NFL's fastest receivers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Comparing Tre Harris' 40-time to Jaylen Waddle's

Jaylen Waddle was unable to compete in the 40-yard dash at the 2021 NFL Combine because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the NFL cancel on-field exercises. Also, he decided not to participate in the exercise on Alabama's pro day that year since he was still recovering from an ankle fracture.

However, his 40-yard sprint mark of 4.37 seconds is unofficial as it was recorded before he even played collegiate football for Alabama. Based on that figure, though, he is quicker than Tre Harris, who clocked a 40-time of 4.54 seconds.

Ad

Waddle is unquestionably one of the league's fastest players, regardless of whether he has an official 40-time or not. He can accelerate, halt at any time and throttle his way past any coverage, so no defensive player in the league will be comfortable covering against him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A look at Tre Harris' stats in college

Tre Harris, who played three years at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Ole Miss in 2023, made notable strides in 2024, even though he only recorded eight appearances.

In only eight games, Harris notched 60 catches for 1,030 yards and seven scores, ranking first in receiving yards and catches and second on the team in receiving touchdowns.

Harris finished his two-year tenure at Ole Miss with 2,015 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns on 114 receptions in 20 games.

He played 31 games for Louisiana Tech, recording 1,529 receiving yards and 14 TDs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.