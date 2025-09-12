Tre Tucker Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Raiders WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Tre Tucker wasn't the name most expected to be on the tip of their tongue heading into Week 2, but a quality outing against the New England Patriots planted the seed. Now, with Week 2 on tap, managers who are looking to add a receiver are asking themselves whether they should take a hard look at Tucker.

Ad

Several factors will go into the decision, but here's a look at whether Tucker makes sense as a late waiver wire addition as we head into mid-September. Simply put, looking at the receiver alone doesn't tell the full story.

Should you add Raiders WR Tre Tucker in Week 2 Waiver Wire?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tre Tucker at Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tucker had two catches on three targets for 54 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots. Anyone who has watched Geno Smith since the start of the preseason would agree that Smith isn't playing it safe this season, taking many deep shots per game.

Ad

Trending

Tucker ended the Week 1 tilt as the league-leader in yards per reception, per Pro Football Reference, which shows that he has plenty of boom potential. He's worth adding as a bench player for Week 2, unless you are in desperate need to find someone capable of ten points. At that point, he's worth a start, but don't be shocked if he doesn't deliver on the same scale in Week 2.

Tre Tucker fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Tucker showed growth over his first two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns. He has already started the year in earnest, which indicates growth could continue. In his first two seasons, Tucker amassed 880 yards and five touchdowns.

Ad

With Brock Bowers' health potentially hurting the tight end's ceiling, Tucker could slide in to pick up the slack. Unlike in his other two years, he has a somewhat proven quarterback in Smith, which also raises his value. The year is still young, and it could take another week or two to discover whether Week 1 was a fluke, but the potential is there.

Is Tre Tucker a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?

Tucker is the team's second-string receiver, which means that if starter Jakobi Meyers is blanketed, Tucker has the potential to earn plenty of targets on a game-by-game basis. In Week 1, neither receiver could be stopped. In games in which the Raiders' passing offense finds itself producing big numbers, Tucker is likely to cash in as well.

Ad

Tucker is a solid depth pickup for managers in need to bolster their wide receiver room and are forced to look at the second string. One factor to watch, however, is Jack Bech, who will only get better as a rookie.

The question is whether he can jump high enough on the depth chart this year to challenge Tucker. That said, for now, Tucker appears to be perhaps the best Raiders fantasy option that's easily attainable on the waiver wire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.