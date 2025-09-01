Trent McDuffie landing spots: 5 teams that should make move for Chiefs CB amid contract dispute ft. Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback Trent McDuffie will start the 2025 season without a new contract. According to ESPN, the two-time Super Bowl-winning CB and the Chiefs aren't expected to agree to a multi-year extension before the regular season begins.The lack of progress in contractual negotiations means that there's a possibility that McDuffie could join a new team in the foreseeable future. With that in mind, let's examine a few potential destinations.Five Trent McDuffie landing spots5. Los Angeles RamsThe Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI on the back of inspired coaching by Sean McVay and an elite defense. However, a lot has changed in the years following their Super Bowl triumph. Gone is superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and the Rams haven't replaced him with another top-notch cornerback since then.The NFC contenders currently have Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon as their starting cornerback duo. Both are serviceable CBs, but aren't a duo that'll lock down opposing wideouts at the business end of the season.Trent McDuffie could be a coup for a Rams side hanging on to their Super Bowl window. He'll be the team's instant CB1 if he joins before the trade deadline.4. Jacksonville JaguarsThere's a chance that Travis Hunter will be a factor in the Jaguars' cornerback rotation in 2025. However, it's looking as though he'd be the team's CB3 or CB4 in his rookie season.That puts Tyson Campbell and Jarrian Jones as the starting CB duo for Liam Coen's side. Campbell has dealt with a myriad of injuries over the past few seasons, while Jones is entering Year 2.McDuffie would bring Super Bowl experience and leadership to a Jaguars side that has been glaringly missing it. Furthermore, his All-Pro talent could have a profound impact on Hunter and Jones' development.3. Tampa Bay BuccaneersThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been Super Bowl contenders since Tom Brady joined the franchise. They remain one of the better teams in the NFC despite the future Hall of Famer calling it a career after the 2022 season.However, the Buccaneers need more steel in the cornerback department if they're looking to compete with the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. The Zyon McCollum and Jamel Dean duo is serviceable but slightly below the caliber of the top-tier starting CB units in the NFL.McDuffie is a more accomplished cornerback than both, and he'd promptly slot into the CB1 role. However, it remains to be seen whether Todd Bowles' squad has the capital required to entice the Chiefs into a trade for their best cornerback.2. Tennessee TitansThe Tennessee Titans already have one Chiefs alum in their CB room; they might as well head back to Kansas City and run it back. Especially after L’Jarius Sneed had a 2024 season to forget.The Super Bowl-winning CB played just five games in his first season with the Titans. His presence was sorely missed as the Titans finished bottom of the standings. There's only so much that then-rookie CB Jarvis Brownlee could do to keep the team's secondary afloat.A deal for Trent McDuffie could make sense for the Titans and Chiefs. The Chiefs could get solid draft capital, while the Titans could get a young and talented CB to pair with Brownlee.1. Washington CommandersMoving to the Commanders could be a masterstroke for Trent McDuffie and his team. He'd be moving from Super Bowl contender in that AFC to Super Bowl contender in the NFC.The Commanders have a promising cornerback duo in Marshon Lattimore and Mike Sainristil. However, Lattimore's injury issues over the past two seasons are well-documented.Trent McDuffie would fit like a glove on Dan Quinn's side. His Super Bowl-winning experience would do wonders for the Commanders much later in the season.