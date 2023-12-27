Trent Williams injury update: What happened to the 49ers offensive tackle?

Offensive tackle Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers left the Week 16 match against the Baltimore Ravens due to a groin injury. The 35-year-old wanted to return to the game after being taken off, but the medical staff advised the head coach to hold Williams out, according to Kyle Shanahan, the team's head coach.

Although it's too soon to tell, Williams appears to have averted a serious injury based on his desire to play again after being out.

Williams told reporters in the locker room, "I'm good. You must want to know about the injury, I'm sure. I'll be OK."

Since then, Shanahan has said that Williams will get an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, but we won't find out the results until the head coach's upcoming press conference.

In the event that Williams is unable to play against the Washington Commanders in Week 17, Spencer Burford will start at right tackle, and Colton McKivitz will start at left tackle because Jaylon Moore also had a concussion in Week 16.

What happened to Trent Williams?

Trent Williams left the game against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter due to a groin injury. According to reports, medical staff warned him not to go back in.

In response to a question concerning Williams' injuries, Kyle Shanahan said, "He attempted to return. It was not, in the trainer's opinion, a good idea. So, we'll wait and see what happens after the MRI tomorrow."

The former Washington Redskins player was replaced at left tackle by Jaylon Moore, who also exited the game later due to a concussion. In response, Spencer Burford moved to right tackle, forcing Colton McKivitz to switch to left tackle.

When will Trent Williams return?

Trent Williams is still regarded as the league's best offensive lineman at the age of 35. The way the offense of the San Francisco 49ers plays when trying to play through a Williams injury has already been witnessed. After suffering an ankle injury in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, the former first-round draft pick chose to continue playing despite the discomfort.

Additionally, he was unable to play in Weeks 7 and 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings, respectively. Those three games ended in losses for the 49ers, who managed just 17 points apiece.

The Niners will want to avoid losing any of their important players heading into the postseason, and Williams in particular. You can imagine how scary it was when he was out with a groin injury in Week 16.