TreVeyon Henderson contract: How much will Patriots RB earn in his rookie season?

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, one of the most explosive players in the 2025 draft class, was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 38 pick. Henderson will be expected to relieve some of the load on quarterback Drake Maye, who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
According to Spotrac, the 22-year-old rusher is projected to sign a four-year deal with the Patriots worth $11.13 million. He is expected to earn $2.78 million a year, plus an estimated $4.7 million signing bonus.
Since Henderson was not selected by New England in the first round of the draft, he will not be eligible for a fifth-year option. Unless the team renews his contract before that time, he will become a free agent after four seasons in the league.
Henderson's pick was unexpected, as the Patriots recently signed a four-year contract extension with Rhamondre Stevenson, and already have veteran running back Antonio Gibson under contract.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
That said, Henderson is still expected to have a big role to play in the team's offense in 2025 as they would not have used a top-round draft pick on him if they considered him as only a depth piece behind Stevenson and Gibson.
Henderson might be used as a reliable option for a possible three-headed rushing scheme in New England in 2025.
A look at TreVeyon Henderson's college career
TreVeyon Henderson won a national title in 2024 after an outstanding four-year career at Ohio State.
Henderson played football for Hopewell High School and was a five-star prospect going into college. He finished his collegiate career with 42 touchdowns and 3,761 rushing yards. He also showed his effectiveness in the passing game by adding 853 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Quinshon Judkins and Henderson split backfield responsibilities at Ohio in 2024. However, it was Henderson who finished as the team leader in yards per attempt, averaging 7.1. He also finished with 1,016 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, along with 284 yards and a touchdown through the air.
TreVeyon Henderson built a solid reputation as a dependable ball-carrier with exceptional speed during his college career. He also had exceptional pass-catching abilities and above-average pass protection skills. His proficiency in the passing game positions him as an intriguing asset within the Patriots' offense in 2025 and subsequent years.
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.