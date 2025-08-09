TreVeyon Henderson is one of the best rookie running backs to traget during the upcoming 2025 fantasy football season. He is expected to have a favorable workload with the New England Patriots this year, but he will also likely have competition for touches. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands as the offseason marches on.

Should you draft Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson this year?

TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson is an excellent running back to target in Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues, but he will be a bit more risky in season-long formats. His status as a rookie makes him a solid investment for the long-term, but it's unclear how much of the New England Patriots' backfield workload he will split with Rhamondre Stevenson this season.

The rookie has significantly more upside than Stavaenson, so it's possible that henderson wins the featured outright. His fantasy value will greatkly improve if this is the case, but it's yet to be seen if or when that will happen in the 2025 NFL season.

TreVeyon Henderson fantasy outlook in 2025

Rookies always carry more risk factors into their first season due to the unknowns surrounding their workload, among other factors. The Patriots obviously think highly of Henderson and have him in their long-term plans after pciking him in thr 2025 NFL Draft, but it will be inetersting to see how the backfield touches are distributed, particularly in the earlier weeks.

Henderson carries a desirable dual-threat skillset that should help to improve his overall value in fantasy football. Rhamondre Stevenson has struggled to secure the featured role, which is likely why the Patriots used a premium draft pick on the position, suggesting a favorable outlook Henderson, especially in Dynasty formats.

Is TreVeyon Henderson a good pick in fantasy football this year?

The case with most rookies in fantasy football is that they hold more value in Dynasty formats than in traditional season-long leagues. Henderson fits this general strategy as the likely long-term featured running back for the Patriots, but his outlook suggests upside across all formats.

The Patriots used an early pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Henderson, indicating that they are high on his skillset. This means that he could be their featured back this season, especially with Stevenson struggling to secure the role during his career so far.

Where should you draft TreVeyon Henderson this year?

Henderson vs Johnson vs Judkins

Henderson currently ranks as the 61st overall player and RB22 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he proifles as a RB2 for many rosters and can be targeted around the fifth round in most formats.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Henderson in favor of other rookie running backs this year, including Kaleb Johnson and Quinshon Judkins. All three will enter the season in similar situations with an unclear path to the featured role in the team's backfields, but the Patriots rookie carries the most overall upside, making him the preferred choice of the trio.

