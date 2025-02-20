TreVeyon Henderson NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Ohio State RB

TreVeyon Henderson is getting ready to take the long-awaited leap into the NFL. The Ohio State running back is coming off a championship in college and hopes to duplicate the feat in the NFL.

Of course, he first needs to navigate the next two months. With his college career in the rearview, the heavy lifting is done. Where will he end up in late April?

TreVeyon Henderson's draft profile

The Ohio State running back is a highlight machine and has proven the ability to show up in the biggest moments. That will transfer mightily to the next stage with so many teams hoping to get someone who is clutch.

However, unlike many college prospects, Henderson's most productive season in terms of total production was 2021, according to Sports Reference.

He beat out his freshman yards per attempt as a senior, but there are questions about his consistency year to year. Henderson is mostly a speed rusher with the ability to outrun defenders and split double-teams. However, he does have the ability to catch the occasional pass out of the backfield.

TreVeyon Henderson 2025 NFL Draft Projection: 5 best fits for Ohio State RB

#1 - New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson at New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

The New England Patriots had trouble with Rhamondre Stevenson last year with fumbles. However, it might not be effective enough to swap one for the other. If they want to add another speed rusher to create a deadly one-two punch Henderson makes sense for the job. Henderson might make sense as a second or third-round pick for the Patriots, considering their placement in the draft.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

Zamir White at Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the lowest-ranking rushing defenses of the season last year after losing Josh Jacobs. It's clear Pete Carroll needs a boost at running back to kickstart his tenure. He could do worse than TreVeyon Henderson.

TreVeyon Henderson works for the Raiders early in the third round or late in the second round.

#3 - Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb at Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns appear to be sticking with Deshaun Watson for another year. Even if they decide to draft a rookie with the second overall pick, they'll need someone to help replace Nick Chubb, who is on pace to exit stage left this offseason.

#4 - Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard runs through Houston Texans defenders - Source: Imagn

Last year was the Tennessee Titans' first without Derrick Henry. The franchise sitting in the number one spot to pick in the NFL Draft needs a boost to their running game. However, they shouldn't feel any need to select Henderson with the first pick.

Instead, he makes sense as a second or third-round selection. If the Titans can pull that off, they would get plenty of a chance for a great return on their investment.

#5 - New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara at New Orleans Saints at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Kellen Moore is taking over a franchise that need rebuilding from the ground up. Alvin Kamara is heading into an age-30 season. It would not be the craziest idea to start thinking about the future at running back. If TreVeyon Henderson is available in the third round, the Saints might want to consider him.

