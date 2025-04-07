Trevor Etienne NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Georgia RB

Trevor Etienne had a solid season in 2024, his first year as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. The former three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class ran for 601 yards and nine touchdowns on 122 carries while adding 32 receptions for 194 yards.

Ad

While he spent just three seasons at the collegiate level, Etienne produced in each year of his career. He is set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, which is viewed as a strong running back class.

Headlined by Ashton Jeanty, this year's running back class is projected to have several contributors. That includes Etienne, who has question marks entering the draft but still projects to contribute to a franchise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Bulldogs running back is projected to be a Day 3 pick. Etienne is viewed as a true three-down back who doesn't have much mileage and has the potential to immediately contribute on third down.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trevor Etienne's potential landing spot in the 2025 NFL Draft

Trevor Etienne is unlikely to land a full-time starting role in his first season in the NFL, however, he could have the opportunity to play a role in passing formations.

NFL.com lists him as a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter. ESPN's Matt Miller also noted Etienne's pros.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One potential fit in the middle rounds of the draft could be the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders struggled to move the ball on the ground in 2024 following the departure of former first-team All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs. They ranked last in the NFL in rushing yards and 28th in rushing touchdowns.

Alexander Mattison, who led the team with 132 carries for 420 yards and four touchdowns, is now with the Miami Dolphins. Ameer Abdullah, who ranked second on Las Vegas with 311 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 66 carries, remains a free agent.

Ad

While they signed Raheem Mostert in free agency, he is on the wrong side of 30 and coming off of a down year that was plagued by injuries.

The Raiders will almost certainly look to draft a running back and Etienne could be a target in the later rounds, provided that they address other needs earlier on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb Gebrewold is a journalist who covers MMA, basketball, college football, and sports betting at Sportskeeda. A Mass Communications graduate from Purdue University, his sportswriting journey began in 2019.



As a writer, he is a rigorous fact checker and takes care to verify every bit of information in his articles via multiple sources.



Shane Battier, Jay Williams, JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jahlil Okafor, and Jabari Parker are some of his all-time favorite college sports stars. He rates Duke's men's basketball team's five National Championships as his best college sport's moments.



Caleb believes college sports are not on par with national leagues such as the NBA and NFL because the best talent generally turns professional as soon as possible, however, the environment of college games is on par.



His sports interests include basketball, football, baseball, soccer, hockey, MMA, and boxing, and when not working, Caleb is busy catching up on the other sports he follows. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!