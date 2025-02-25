Trevor Etienne NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Georgia RB

Trevor Etienne is entering the final months before joining his brother Travis in the NFL. Both players share the same position, so the odds of the two pairing up in 2025 seem remote.

However, there is no doubt that the two will be in the league at the same time this September. That said, how does Trevor Etienne fit into the overall draft picture and where would he work the best? Here's an in-depth look at the prospect.

Trevor Etienne's NFL Draft profile

Trevor Etienne at Reese's Senior Bowl 2025 - Practice - Source: Getty

First, let's get the cons of his college career out of the way. Throughout his college career, the back saw his yards per attempt drop from 6.1 yards in 2022 to 5.0 in 2024.

He also saw his total number of games played decline every season. As such, his production took a dip in his final season, although it rose from his freshman season to his sophomore season.

One aspect that continually increased was his receiving yardage and his total number of rushing touchdowns.

Overall, Etienne shows plenty of potential. He has the ability to make fast reads and explode out of the backfield. He can make defenders miss in open space and runs at a high speed. He also has a fast acceleration. However, his leans a bit smaller, which raises questions about his durability.

He also served a one-game suspension in relation to accusations of DUI, but the March 2024 charges were dropped in July, per NFL media.

Trevor Etienne's NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Georgia RB

#3 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are set to lose Aaron Jones this offseason. As such, they'll need someone to fill in the void. Sitting at 24th overall, they might not get a shot at Ashton Jeanty, so drafting Etienne in the second or third round might be their most economical choice to get some youth in the building at the position.

#2 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos made many efforts to run the ball last season, but the effectiveness was sporadic at best. Adding another name like Trevor Etienne to the equation makes sense, especially if Denver can't get their hands on Ashton Jeanty.

Pairing Etienne with Sean Payton and Bo Nix could be a frugal solution and an under-the-radar slam dunk.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys needed a running back in last year's NFL Draft and failed to capitalize. This time around, Jerry Jones has no choice but to add a new name.

They should be hoping to get Ashton Jeanty, but they need to take a chance on Etienne if they can't swing it. Even if they land Jeanty, adding Etienne as a backup/second punch makes a ton of sense.

