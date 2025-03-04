Trevor Etienne vs. Donovan Edwards: Comparing star RBs’ college stats, 40-yard dash time, and 2025 NFL Combine performance

Trevor Etienne and Donovan Edwards played for some of the most prestigious college football programs in the nation. Etienne spent two seasons with the Florida Gators before ending his collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs, while Edwards spent his entire four-year career with the Michigan Wolverines.

Hence, with both players set to enter the NFL in 2025, let's compare their collegiate stats and performances at the NFL Combine.

Trevor Etienne vs. Donovan Edwards: College stats and NFL Combine performance

Trevor Etienne spent the first two years with the Florida Gators. He racked up a stat line of 118 carries, 719 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 13 games for his freshman year. Etienne saw an increase in touches in his sophomore year as he racked up 131 carries, 753 rushing yards, and eight touchdowns in 11 fixtures.

Etienne entered the transfer portal and joined the Georgia Bulldogs for his junior season. He amassed 122 carries, 609 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games during his time with the Bulldogs.

Donovan Edwards, on the other hand, spent his entire collegiate football career with the Michigan Wolverines. He was part of a running back committee in Michigan and never truly took over as the team's RB1.

Edwards amassed a stat line of 422 carries, 2,251 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns in 50 games. He started just eight games in his collegiate career but was a steady contributor in an impressive spell of dominance for the Wolverines.

Trevor Etienne vs. Donovan Edwards: NFL Combine performance

Trevor Etienne completed the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds and recorded a 35.0-inch vertical jump at the Combine.

Meanwhile, Donovan Edwards completed the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds and recorded a 38.5 in vertical jump.

Edwards had a slightly slower 40 time but a significantly higher vertical jump.

Which RB will be drafted first in the 2025 NFL draft?

Trevor Etienne will likely hear his name called before Donovan Edwards in the 2025 NFL draft. While both players will add value to their teams, it's Etienne who is a more pro-ready prospect.

Etienne was a primary ball career for large parts of his collegiate football career, while Edwards was more of a contributing piece on a phenomenal Michigan team. Etienne is likely off the board on Day 2 while Edwards could either be a late Day 3 pick or an undrafted free agent in April.

