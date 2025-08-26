Trevor Lawrence or C.J. Stroud: Which star QB should I draft in 2025? Fantasy outlook explored

Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud are the two top quarterbacks in an AFC South division that has two newcomers, Indianapolis Colts' Daniel Jones and Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward, trying to keep up with the first two playmakers. Lawrence and Stroud are two intriguing options for fantasy football managers, as they enter the 2025 season with high expectations.

Lawrence comes from a 10-game season in which he was unable to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to the playoffs. He has unfinished business and fantasy managers could look at him as a sleeper. C.J. Stroud struggled a bit in his second season, but he's set to bounce back and take the Houston Texans to the postseason for a third consecutive season.

Trevor Lawrence's fantasy outlook

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

After missing almost half of the 2024 season, Lawrence returns to the field with clear goals: to unlock his potential and take the Jags back to the big party. He completed 172 of 284 pass attempts for 2,045 yards passing and 11 touchdowns passing.

The Jaguars have a strong running game, which could take some pressure off Lawrence's shoulders, more so considering that, outside of Brian Thomas Jr., his wide receivers have a lot to prove. Fantasy Pros gives Lawrence a QB16 rank ahead of this season.

C.J. Stroud's fantasy outlook

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

C.J. Stroud attempted more passes in 2024 and maintained similar completion numbers to his rookie season (63.2 to 63.9), but his performances weren't as eye-popping as before. The sophomore quarterback will face a new challenge in 2025, set to move past the 2024 campaign.

While the Texans won't have Stefon Diggs on the roster anymore, Nico Collins and Tank Dell are set to help Stroud put on a show again. Stroud is ranked as the No. 12 quarterback in the league by Fantasy Pros.

Trevor Lawrence vs. C.J. Stroud: Who should I draft?

Who wins between Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud?

In a surprisingly close outcome, Stroud gets the edge over Trevor Lawrence in this head-to-head. Sportskeeda's "Who Should I Draft?" tool has Stroud beating Lawrence 268.5 to 261.8.

The Texans had a much better offseason than the Jaguars and DeMeco Ryans and Stroud will be together for a third season. The WR quality is also important in his projection, with Stroud having much better weapons at his disposal.

