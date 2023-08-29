Trevor Lawrence fantasy outlook: Should you draft Jaguars QB in 2023?

Trevor Lawrence has grown into the star the Jacksonville Jaguars wanted when they selected him first overall in 2021. He led the team to a playoff berth last year and led a stunning comeback over the Los Angeles Chargers.

He didn't have that pedigree last year, so he went a lot lower than his eventual ranking would have suggested. He was a sleeper pick in 2022, but he has that pedigree now. Will he still be worthwhile in fantasy football?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Lawrence's Fantasy Outlook in 2023

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Trevor Lawrence, after a sterling 2022 season, is going around the 54th pick overall in most fantasy drafts. In terms of quarterbacks, he appears to most often be the eighth one selected.

Trevor Lawrence could be a good pick

He is a great quarterback, closer to the top five in the NFL than to the bottom 15. He proved that last year and probably helped a few fantasy managers win some games.

This year, the pressure will be on to repeat that, but Lawrence is arguably up to the task. Lawrence comes in behind Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Justin Fields and Justin Herbert.

He doesn't have the rushing upside of Hurts, Jackson or Fields, but he does have the ability to score alongside some of the others. It's very likely that he will end up as a top eight quarterback, which will make him a good pick.

Assuming he can once again progress and develop even more so than last year, and with a second year partnered with Doug Pederson, he could end up being top five.

Adding Calvin Ridley to a receiving corps of Evan Engram and Christian Kirk can only improve Lawrence's play as well.

Where should you draft Trevor Lawrence in 2023?

Much like his ADP, Trevor Lawrence is a good pick in the 50s range. Anything above that would feel like a reach, and anything below that range would indicate that he's falling.

If he does fall, you should take him immediately, but that's not very likely. In some drafts, fantasy managers are taking quarterbacks as early as late in the first round. If Mahomes, Allen and Hurts go early, managers will then reach for everyone else.

If Lawrence is available as a top QB in the fourth round, you may want to wait for better value, but it won't be a horrendous pick. If he's available to you after that, go ahead and pick the third-year QB.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 92 votes