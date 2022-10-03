Which QB has lost most fumbles in a single game? Trevor Lawrence's 4 land him in NFL history books

Trevor Lawrence joined the NFL history books this week for the wrong reasons. The Jacksonville Jaguars were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 of the 2022-23 NFL season. A big reason for the result was the Philadelphia Eagles forcing Trevor Lawrence to fumble four times, while the Eagles' defense recovered all four.

Trevor Lawrence set a new NFL record for losing the most fumbles in a single game by any individual player over the last 30 years. Only six other NFL quarterbacks have fumbled more times than Trevor Lawrence during that time. However, none of them lost all four.

Kurt Warner and Chad Pennington have each fumbled a massive six times in a single game, tied for the most in NFL history over the last 20 years. However, Warner only lost three of them while Pennington surrendered just two. Matthew Stafford, Eli Manning, Josh Johnson, and Patrick Ramsey each fumbled five times in a single game. Nonetheless, none of them eclipsed Trevor Lawrence's four lost fumbles.

Trevor Lawrence now stands alone at the top of the list for most fumbles lost in a single game. His four trumps a 16-way tie for first place among players who have lost three fumbles in a single game over the last 20 years in the NFL.

16 players tied for 2nd place after Trevor Lawrence sets new record with 4 lost fumbles in a single game

Derek Carr

Derek Carr fumbled three times, losing all three of them in a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons during the 2020-21 NFL season.

Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew fumbled three times, losing all three of them in a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers during the 2019-20 NFL season.

Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen fumbled three times, losing all three of them in a game between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans during the 2019-20 NFL season.

Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston fumbled three times, losing all three of them in a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers during the 2017-18 NFL season.

Mark Sanchez

Mark Sanchez fumbled four times, losing three of them in a game between the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens during the 2011-12 NFL season.

JaMarcus Russell

JaMarcus Russell fumbled three times, losing all three of them in a game between the Oakland Raiders and New York Giants during the 2009-10 NFL season.

Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner fumbled four times, losing three of them in a game between the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets during the 2008-09 NFL season.

Jason Campbell

Jason Campbell fumbled three times, losing all three of them in a game between the Washington Redskins and New England Patriots during the 2007-08 NFL season.

Steve McNair

Steve McNair fumbled three times, losing all three of them in a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals during the 2007-08 NFL season.

Bobby Wade

Bobby Wade fumbled four times, losing three of them in a game between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers during the 2005-06 NFL season.

Vinny Testaverde

Vinny Testaverde fumbled three times, losing all three of them in a game between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons during the 2005-06 NFL season.

Josh McCown

Josh McCown fumbled three times, losing all three of them in a game between the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons during the 2004-05 NFL season.

Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks fumbled four times, losing three of them in a game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2004-05 NFL season.

Doug Flutie

Doug Flutie fumbled three times, losing all three of them in a game between the San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos during the 2003-04 NFL season.

Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner fumbled six times, losing three of them in a game between the St. Louis Rams and the New York Giants during the 2003-04 NFL season.

Daunte Culpepper

Daunte Culpepper fumbled four times, losing three of them in a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills during the 2003-04 NFL season.

