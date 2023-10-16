Trevor Lawrence injury update: Latest on Jaguars QB for fantasy football Week 7

Trevor Lawrence has the Jacksonville Jaguars rolling right now after a relatively slow start to the 2023 NFL season. They have now earned a victory in each of their past three consecutive games, bouncing back from a two-game losing streak. This features an important 37-20 win in Week 6 against their AFC South division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts.

The recent triumph may have unfortunately come at a steep price, as Lawrence injured his knee during the fourth quarter of the game. The Jaguars quarterback will have a quick turnaround to deal with this week too, with their next game scheduled for Thursday Night Football. This puts his Week 7 availability in jeopardy, for the Jaguars as well as in fantasy football lineups.

Trevor Lawrence injury update

Trevor Lawrence

Immediately following the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Trevor Lawrence gave an update on his knee injury that he suffered late in the fourth quarter.

Lawrence said, via PFT:

“I’m feeling okay. I’m going to get it checked out tonight and see kind of what’s going on. I feel pretty good. I’m walking around all right. Can’t really say much now. Want to make sure everything is checked out before.”

On Monday morning, the day after the game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave an update on the situation via his personal X account.

Rapoport said:

"Trevor Lawrence has an MRI on his knee, but he's currently described as day-to-day, source said. The belief is no major injury for Lawrence."

The initial feedback on the injury appears to be relatively good news for Lawrence. However, the results of the MRI will likely give an official diagnosis, as well as a potential timeline for his return to the football field.

What happened to Trevor Lawrence?

Lawrence injury

While being sacked during a passing play late in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars' Week 6 victory against the Colts, Lawrence appeared to hurt his knee. While he was able to walk off of the field under his own power, he was in noticeable discomfort.

According to Lawrence:

“I just felt something, you know, just some discomfort in my knee when I went down. I don’t know if it was twisted or landed on or what. I kind of felt it right away, put a little pressure on it, realized I could get up. So I was just trying to get up and get off the field. Yeah, that’s all it was there.”

The quarterback seems to be confident that he avoided any type of major injury, but his practice activity over the next few days will give a better idea about his potential availability. He was removed from the game following the injury, allegedly as a precaution, allowing for CJ Beathard to take the final kneel-downs to end the game.

When could Trevor Lawrence return?

Lawrence update

The Jaguars' next game will come in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. This will serve as Lawrence's next opportunity to play, though he should currently be considered as questionable. His availability is dependent upon his MRI and pending diagnosis of his knee injury, but he seems to have a shot at avoiding missing any games.

It's relatively bad timing for their schedule, as the Jaguars would likely prefer to have as many days as possible to allow Lawrence to recover. For fantasy football managers, the Thursday game for Lawrence is actually beneficial. If he's forced to miss it, managers will have extra time up to replace him in fantasy lineups.

