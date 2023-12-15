Trevor Lawrence injury update: Latest on Jaguars QB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Jacksonville Jaguars franchise QB Trevor Lawrence has had a down year in 2023. The former first-overall pick might lead the Jaguars to a divisional title, but his stats have slightly dropped from his 2022 peak.

However, Lawrence's struggles this season can be attributed to injury, with the Clemson Tigers alum having dealt with many issues in 2023. Ahead of the Jaguars' Week 15 matchup, we will give you an update on the Pro Bowler, a summary of what happened to him, and a potential return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Lawrence Injury Update

According to ESPN, Trevor Lawrence was listed on Wednesday's injury report following the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice. However, thankfully for the Jaguars, Lawrence could take every practice rep. This indicates that Lawrence experienced no setbacks in his team's Week 14 defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

The 2021 first-overall pick entered the Browns game with a right high-ankle sprain. Lawrence didn't perform well in the game, as the 2022 Pro Bowler threw three interceptions and completed barely half of his passes.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Trevor Lawrence?

Lawrence suffered an ankle injury in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Lawrence was playing well against the Bengals before he sustained the injury, risking his participation for the rest of the season.

Thankfully for the Clemson legend, he featured against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. Unfortunately, the game ended in a loss, with Lawrence throwing for 257 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Expand Tweet

When will Trevor Lawrence return?

Barring any unforeseen events, Lawrence will be fit and ready for his side's Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Jaguars will be looking to end a two-game losing streak and clinch their place in this season's playoffs.

Lawrence and Co. will have their work cut out, as they'll be facing one of the in-form teams in the AFC. The Ravens have the joint-best record in the NFL and are solid both on offense and defense. Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, and Odell Beckham Jr. will always be a handful for opposing defenses, and the Jaguars will need to develop a plan to stop them from running riot.

Josh Dobbs or Jake Browning? Check out our experts' projections for Week 15 Fantasy Football