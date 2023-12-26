Trevor Lawrence injury update: Latest on Jaguars QB for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of a back-breaking slump. They were 8-3 heading into their Monday Night Football clash against the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals and were in a terrific position to win the AFC South division title and potentially land the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

However, things have gone south for the Jaguars. They lost to Jake Browning and the Bengals and have since failed to register a single win. Their four-game losing streak has seen them slump to 8-7. They are now in a three-way tie with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans in the race for the AFC South title.

The Jaguars are the heavy favorites to win their Week 17 clash against the 2-13 Carolina Panthers. However, they are sweating about Lawrence's availability.

What happened to Trevor Lawrence?

Lawrence suffered an ankle injury that prematurely ended his night in the Jaguars' loss to the Bengals. He had to be helped back to the locker room by the medical personnel and was expected to miss a game or two. However, he did play in Jacksonville's subsequent game against the Cleveland Browns and threw three interceptions in a loss.

Lawrence suffered another painful injury in the Jaguars' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. During a scramble, the quarterback leaped for a 1st down but landed heavily on his shoulder. He exited the game in the fourth quarter. Lawrence's injury was ruled an AC Sprain.

Trevor Lawrence Injury Update

Lawrence is day-to-day, per Jaguars HC Doug Pederson

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson provided an update about Trevor Lawrence's injury. He said:

"Trevor is progressing, obviously. He is a little bit sore, but doing better today than he did yesterday, and, you know, we will see where he is at again tomorrow."

Pederson added that the team will monitor his injury daily and see how he recovers before deciding his status for the game against the Panthers. He also claimed that Lawrence's physical playstyle contributed to his injuries:

"And that is his style and that is his aggressiveness, and he has been fortunate enough to bounce back from all of them. So we will see as he goes this week where he is at, but we have been fortunate that he has been able to be available every week so far."

When will Trevor Lawrence return?

Lawrence likely to play in Week 17

While Pederson has claimed that Lawrence is day-to-day, he'll likely play against the Panthers on Sunday. The team needs its quarterback to secure their playoff spot.

If Lawrence's situation doesn't worsen, he'll take the field against Carolina in Week 17.

