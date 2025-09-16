Trevor Lawrence or Jordan Love Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love are two quarterbacks with a lot to prove in the 2025 NFL season. After two games, the pair has performed at a high level, although the Green Bay Packers star is the one who remains unbeaten.

Week 3 presents them with intriguing matchups, as Lawrence will clash with the Houston Texans and Love will visit the Cleveland Browns to try to extend the team's unbeaten streak.

If you are wondering who to pick between these two, check out our analysis.

Is Trevor Lawrence a good pick for fantasy football Week 3?

Trevor Lawrence played better in Week 2, even though the Jaguars couldn't complete the job. He threw for nearly 100 more yards than he did in the season opener (271 to 178) and scored three times more than in Week 1 (three to one touchdown).

Lawrence is seemingly going on a positive trajectory, but his next matchup could be the toughest so far this season. The Texans are eager to get back to winning ways after losing the first two games. They have only allowed 34 points in the first two games, but the offense managed 28.

Is Jordan Love a good pick for fantasy football Week 3?

After an underwhelming second season as the Packers' full-time starting quarterback, Jordan Love is off to a positive start in 2025. He has led the Packers to two big wins over two dangerous team, dominating the Detroit Lions in the season opener, 27-13, before doing the same against the Washington Commanders, 27-18, on Thursday.

Love has apparently found his rhythm again (480 yards for four touchdowns in two games) and the Packers are helping him succeed on both ends of the ball. The Browns couldn't stop Lamar Jackson in Week 2 and the inspired Packers could make them pay again in Week 3.

Who to pick between Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love?

Trevor Lawrence is the right choice.

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, Trevor Lawrence is the best option in this matchup. With a projection of 16.3 points, he has the edge over Love's 15.1 projected points.

The Browns aren't the strongest team on defense, but the Texans aren't experiencing their best moment, either. Jacksonville has shown a dynamic offense in the first two games, with Lawrence showing a different face.

It remains to be seen if Lawrence and Co. can extend their sweet moment.

