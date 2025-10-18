Trevor Lawrence or Mac Jones Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored for Week 7

Former teammates Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones will take on big challenges this weekend, as the Jacksonville Jaguars clash against the LA Rams to kick off Sunday's slate and the San Francisco 49ers will face off with the Atlanta Falcons to close it out.
The Jaguars come off losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 and are eager to bounce back, while the 49ers couldn't move past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams dropped to 4-2 and their respective quarterbacks are set to take them back to winning ways.
If you're a fantasy manager wondering who you should start this week, check out our analysis.
Trevor Lawrence vs. Mac Jones: Who should you start?
Trevor Lawrence fantasy outlook in Week 7
Trevor Lawrence is playing at a high level again under new head coach Liam Coen. The five-year veteran has gone 129 of 211 for 1,324 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions.
After multiple seasons struggling to get things going, Jacksonville is competing again and has serious chances to win the AFC South division. Lawrence is projected to score 12.9 fantasy points this week against the Rams in the final London game of the 2025 season. The Rams have allowed 15.67 fantasy points per game, although they only allowed 4 to Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley in Week 6.
Mac Jones fantasy outlook in Week 7
Mac Jones has elevated his game in San Francisco after a tumultuous stint with the New England Patriots and a sole season backing up Lawrence in Jacksonville. The former No. 15 overall pick has done a solid job filling in for Brock Purdy, going 113 of 168 for 1,252 yards and six touchdowns and three interceptions.
Sportskeeda's "Who Should I Start" tool projects him to score 11.4 fantasy points against the Falcons, who limited the Buffalo Bills to 14 points on Monday. Atlanta has allowed 15.60 fantasy points per week, which could be positive for Jones.
Trevor Lawrence vs. Mac Jones final verdict
This is an intriguing matchup between two quarterbacks exceeding expectations and leading their respective squads to strong starts. However, taking everything into account, Trevor Lawrence is the best option between them.
While the Rams limited the Ravens to 3 points, the Falcons have become one of the best defenses in the league. Jones can still cause damage, but the right option is the former No. 1 overall pick.
