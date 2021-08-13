Trevor Lawrence vs Gardner Minshew: Analyzing who will start as QB for Jaguars on Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer gave reporters something to write about on Thursday. Meyer announced that the Jaguars aren't entirely committed to naming Trevor Lawrence the starter.

Gardner Minshew enters his third season in the NFL. Minshew has played above average, and on paper, he could start for another NFL franchise. The former Washington State quarterback has thrown for over 5,000 yards in two seasons.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer says the team hasn’t decided who will be the Week 1 starting QB and it’s still an open competition between Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. pic.twitter.com/szOHMxMRdE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2021

The big question is, who starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1? Let's take a look.

Jacksonville Jaguars fan base penciled Trevor Lawrence as the starter

The Jacksonville Jaguars fan base took a sigh of relief as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Jaguars would select Trevor Lawrence. After a massive career at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence was recognized as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

Like many rookies, Trevor Lawrence has had ups and downs during his offseason workouts. The former Clemson quarterback is a natural, and he flat-out wins football games. Urban Meyer and Jacksonville fans will get a great look at Lawrence during the preseason.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have to show urgency as the franchise needs to turn things around quickly. Jacksonville has had a hard time putting fans in the stands. Selecting Lawrence number one overall put some sense of hope in the Jaguars fan base.

Gardner Minshew can never be counted out

Gardner Minshew has surpassed all expectations since being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Minshew blasted on to the scene during his rookie season when he threw for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns. The former Washington State quarterback finished fourth in the NFL in comebacks during his rookie season.

Baker Mayfield's NFL Stats: 61.9 comp pct, 89.1 passer Rtg, 241.6 YPG

Gardner Minshew's NFL Stats: 62.9 comp pct, 93.1 passer Rtg, 240.4 YPG



"Take off the fan boy hat or turn yours around. They are the same player." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/dQj1FOrawS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 12, 2021

If there's one thing that NFL fans can say about Gardner Minshew, it's that he can't be counted out as the starter for Jacksonville. Minshew is a perfect underdog story that started back in college. Gardner took the JUCO route on his way to Washington State.

After a successful career at Washington State, Gardner Minshew was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with their 178th pick in the 2019 draft. Minshew is the underdog once again, and he isn't backing down. With all the talks surrounding Trevor Lawrence, Minshew has taken the opportunity to pull closer to the rookie quarterback.

Urban Meyer's first decision could be his toughest

Urban Meyer has put his spin on running an NFL team. There's been a ton of criticism thrown Meyer's way on his decision-making. It seems that the only decision not criticized is his selection of Trevor Lawrence.

Meyer now has one of the most challenging decisions as to the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will have to choose between Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. That brings us back to our original question, who will start for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1?

The Jaguars quarterback battle has remained in office until Meyer made the statement on Thursday. Once Trevor Lawrence was selected, NFL fans placed him at the top of the depth chart.

There's one thing that needs to be mentioned. Urban Meyer has said from day one that he would not throw Trevor Lawrence out there if he's not ready. Meyer saw firsthand how playing a quarterback before their ready can impact a career. Alex Smith and the 49ers are a perfect example.

Urban has a great relationship with Alex Smith and coached him at Utah. The former Ohio State head coach mentioned Smith's situation and how it impacted his career. That alone gives the edge to Minshew.

If Urban Meyer made the statement about not being committed to Trevor Lawrence being the starter, there has to be a reason. Another point for Minshew. Unless Trevor Lawrence puts on a show during the NFL preseason, it wouldn't be shocking to see Gardner Minshew as the starter in Week 1.

