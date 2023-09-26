Trevor Siemian contract: How much will new Jets QB be paid in 2023?

The New York Jets re-signed Trevor Siemian, pending a physical, amid their troubles at quarterback, on Tuesday, according to reports. The 31-year-old had a brief stint with the AFC East franchise in 2019.

As per reports, Siemian signed a one-year deal with the Jets. He is on course to earn around $2 million in 2023.

Siemian spent training camp and preseason with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he failed to make their 53-man roster.

Now, it will be interesting to see how the Jets use Siemian this season.

Where does Trevor Siemian fit on the Jets' depth chart?

Siemian is expected to be QB3 on the New York Jets depth chart, behind Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle. However, he has the opportunity to climb if he impresses in practice and gets the Jets offense clicking.

Aaron Rodgers began this season as New York's starting quarterback. However, the 39-year-old tore his Achilles tendon in their season opener, making Zach Wilson the new QB1.

Although Wilson led New York to a win in Week 1, he struggled in the next two games. Nonetheless, Jets coach Robert Saleh has backed the 24-year-old to remain as the team's starting signal caller.

Trevor Siemian's career earnings in the spotlight

According to Spotrac, Siemian has made $9,317,275 in career earnings across his time in the NFL. The quarterback has made $6,865,118 in base salary, $1,955,283 via signing bonuses and $46,875 in roster bonuses.

The Denver Broncos selected Siemian in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft. He played three years with them and was a part of their Super Bowl-winning squad in 2016. The signal-caller has also had stints with the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

Siemian has completed 621 of his 1,055 passes and racked up 7,027 yards and 42 touchdowns. He has also thrown 28 interceptions across eight years.