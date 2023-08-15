Trevor Siemian Net Worth: How much is Bengals QB worth in 2023?

The Denver Broncos picked Trevor Siemian with the 250th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie, despite playing just one game that year.

Siemian has majorly been a journeyman in his NFL career. At some points, he has been on the rosters of teams like the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Tennessee Titans after leaving the Broncos. Siemian committed to the Cincinnati Bengals in May 2023.

Siemian has earned about $9,164,775 in his career throughout the eight years he spent in the league. Currently, the quarterback will earn an additional $1.3 million from his one-year agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals. Trevor Siemian's two-year, $4,000,000 contract with the Chicago Bears was his richest contract to date.

As of 2023, Siemian's projected net worth is $5 million, according to multiple online sources. The NFL quarterback's signing bonuses and player wages have contributed significantly to his wealth.

Trevor Siemian's NFL stats

In the past five years, Trevor Siemian, 31, has made just six starts despite temporarily serving as the Denver Broncos' primary quarterback from 2016 to 2017.

For 7,027 yards and 42 scores in his career, Siemian has succeeded in 58.9% of his attempts. In addition, he has thrown 28 interceptions on his way to a 13-17 mark as a starting QB. He will now likely battle with Jake Browning for the Cincinnati Bengals' #2 quarterback position behind Joe Burrow.

Trevor Siemian expected to start the Bengals second preseason game

In the first preseason game for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Green Bay Packers, Jake Browning started and played for the whole first half before Siemian took over.

In the Bengals' second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, the positions will be swapped, but head coach Zac Taylor told media on Monday that each quarterback is still anticipated to receive the same number of snaps.

Siemian and Browning still seem to have an equal chance of stealing the Cincinnati Bengals' QB2 position behind Joe Burrow. They both performed disappointingly in the team's first preseason game against the Packers, each ending with a passing percentage of precisely 49.9. Come Friday, they'll be trying to do better than that.