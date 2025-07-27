Trey Benson fantasy outlook 2025: Should you draft Cardinals RB with James Conner in the mix?

James Conner has been one of the most consistent running backs throughout his career when he is healthy. However, staying on the football field has been a challenge for the Arizona Cardinals star offensive player. Since his career began in 2017, Conner has never played a full season without missing a game.

As a result, it was not too surprising when the Cardinals selected Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Conner had one of the most productive and healthy seasons of his NFL career last year.

Conner finished the 2024 campaign with 1,094 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 47 receptions, 414 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown in 16 games played. Due to this, Benson only amassed 291 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, six receptions, and 59 receiving yards last season.

This statistical campaign led Benson to finishing fantasy football as the RB69 last year, averaging only 3.6 points per game. Heading into 2025, fantasy managers will need to assess whether they think Benson has the chance to take over the Cardinals starting role and produce much more in fantasy football.

Should you select Trey Benson in fantasy football this year?

Conner is 30 years of age at the current time and has proven that he struggles to remain healthy throughout the entirety of an NFL season. Although there is a chance that Benson earns some more snaps and opportunities this year, it is extremely unlikely that Conner will lose the starting role to Benson in 2025 if injuries do not occur.

Due to that, Benson should likely be selected in fantasy drafts this year as a strong safety option in the chance that Conner is forced to miss time. Benson is currently being projected as the RB46 and the No. 144 overall player available in PPR drafts this summer, according to Fantasy Pros. This projection would result in Benson likely being taken in the final few rounds of your draft this year.

Benson should be viewed as a strong depth option in fantasy football this year. He will sit in the RB4/RB5 range unless Conner misses time, and would instantly become a solid RB2 if this were the case.

