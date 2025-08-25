Trey Benson Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should football managers draft Cardinals RB this year?

Trey Benson is a potential sleeper pick ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season. His workload was limited with the Arizona Cardinals last year, but he is excpected to receive more touches going forward. His efficiency suggests upside, so here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands as many leagues prepare for their drafts.
Should you draft Cardinals RB Trey Benson in 2025?
Finding upside in the later rounds of any fantasy football draft is often a winning strategy for many managers. Trey Benson certaintly qualifies for this after averging nearly five yards per carry during his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals last year.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Benson was limited to just 69 total touches last season as James Conner proved to be the workhorse in their offensive gameplan. Many reports indicate that the second-year running back is expected to receive a larger workload this year, maing him a late-round sleeper.
Trey Benson fantasy outlook in 2025
Benson entered his rookie season last year with plenty of buzz as many around the NFL thought he would get a significant portion of the Cardinals' backfield workload. Things didn't work out that way after Conner dominated the touches, but the 2025 season could be a different story.
The Cardinals used a third-round pick in the NFL Draft last year to select Benson, suggesting that they have high expectations for him. It's reasonable to believe that they will give him more opprortunities this year, especially with Conner aging and their offense needing more reliable weapons.
Is Trey Benson a good pick in fantasy football this year?
The late rounds of any fantasy football draft are best approached by seeking out upside. In the case of running backs, the best options usually either have a path to a larger workload and also serve as strong handcuff options.
Benson is a candidate for both of these situations and has sleeper potential relative to his current ADP. He can be drafted for a cheap price in the later stages of the draft and could pay off for managers who take a shot on him this year.
Where should you draft Trey Benson this year?
Benson currently ranks as the 135th overall player and RB47 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted beyond the tenth round of most drafts as a depth option for most rosters.
Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking him in favor of other running backs with a similar ADP, such as Rachaad White and Rico Dowdle. All three of them will need to overcome significant competition for touches, but Benson has the most upside of this trio.
Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.