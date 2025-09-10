Trey Benson Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Cardinals RB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Trey Benson flashed potential in the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, stepping up as the RB2 behind James Conner in a gritty 20-13 defensive battle.

The second-year back's efficient outing in a balanced offense has fantasy managers eyeing the waiver wire. Is Benson a must-add for Week 2, or is his role too limited to justify a roster spot?

Should you add Cardinals running back Trey Benson in Week 2 waiver wire?

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

In Week 1, Trey Benson averaged 8.6 yards per carry, totaling 69 yards on eight attempts with a 52-yard run showcasing his big-play ability, while playing 32% of offensive snaps in the Cardinals’ 20-13 victory over the Saints.

He also caught one pass for 6 yards on one target, outshining James Conner’s 39 yards on 12 carries, though Conner led with a 65% snap share and added four receptions for 5 yards and a touchdown. Benson’s elusiveness, forcing three missed tackles, highlighted his upside as a change-of-pace back.

The Cardinals face the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, a defense that allowed 200 rushing yards to the Jaguars in their opener, setting up a favorable matchup for Arizona’s ground game.

With Conner’s injury history (he missed four games in 2024) and the Cardinals’ commitment to a balanced attack, Benson’s role could grow, making him a high-upside handcuff or flex option in deeper leagues. Currently rostered in 48% of Yahoo leagues, he’s a priority add for Conner owners or those seeking breakout potential.

Trey Benson fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Selected in the third round (66th overall) out of Florida State in 2024, Benson’s rookie season was quiet, with 63 carries for 291 yards and one touchdown across 13 games, limited by Conner’s durability. Now 23, his 4.39 speed and knack for evading defenders make him a dynamic complement to Conner.

FantasyPros projects Benson for 110 carries, 500 yards, and four touchdowns, plus 12 receptions for 100 yards and one score over 17 games in 2025, assuming a backup role, equating to roughly 110 PPR points (RB42 range). His ceiling rises if Conner misses time, potentially pushing him to RB2 status.

Benson’s college dominance—1,896 yards and 23 touchdowns over two seasons at FSU—suggests he’s built for a larger role, but Conner’s two-year extension through 2026 caps his immediate upside.

Arizona’s favorable schedule, including matchups against the Rams and Commanders, boosts his stash value. If injuries strike, Benson could deliver low-end RB1 numbers, making him a strategic add for patient managers.

Is Trey Benson a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Benson is a strong waiver target in 12-team leagues or deeper, especially for Conner owners or those needing a high-upside bench stash. Week 2 projections estimate 6-8 carries for 35-45 yards, 0.3 touchdown probability, and 1-2 catches for 5-10 PPR points.

His role as Arizona’s clear RB2, bolstered by Week 1’s efficiency, makes him a worthwhile pickup, but his limited passing-game work keeps him touchdown-dependent. His explosiveness ensures weekly flex potential, but consistency hinges on Conner’s health.

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

