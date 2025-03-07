Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been allowed by the team to seek a trade this offseason. This is the second consecutive year that he has asked and the Bengals have granted the request.

Hendrickson is coming off his best year to date as he was an All-Pro and finished with an NFL-leading 17.5 sacks, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and 36 quarterback hits.

He still has one year remaining on his current contract and is due $16 million this season.

Let's take a closer look at some of the potential landing spots for Trey Hendrickson this offseason if he were to be traded.

Trey Hendrickson landing spots: 5 teams that should trade for Bengals star

#5. Cleveland Browns

Is this move likely since both the Browns and Bengals are in the AFC North? No, but that should not keep the two teams from attempting to work out a deal.

Both teams are dealing with defensive ends that want to get traded and this could be as simple as swapping out pass-rushers, as Myles Garrett would join a contending team in the Bengals, while Hendrickson joins the Browns and helps a rebuilding process.

Obviously, this trade would involve some draft capital as well. Again, it is not likely that this landing spot will happen, but it is something that should be at least discussed.

#4. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons need to address the edge rusher position and find someone who can pair with Grady Jarrett. David Onyemata was able to record five sacks over the final six games of last season, but getting a more proven commodity would help tremendously.

The team has a lot of free agents on the edge position, so addressing the issue with a trade for Trey Hendrickson would certainly help. It is going to be tough to add 2025 draft picks in any deal as the team has just five in the upcoming draft, but there are future picks that also can be in play.

#3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have been searching for a second pass-rusher to pair with star Aidan Hutchinson and this could be it. This Detroit team felt the wrath of the injuries piling up on the defensive side of the football last season. Now, they have the cap space to get Trey Hendrickson on the team and get him a long-term contract.

Last season, despite the defensive excellence that the team had, the Lions finished tied with the San Francisco 49ers for 24th with 37 total sacks. Just the presence of Henrickson would immediately skyrocket them toward the top and make their defense even more lethal.

#2. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have already been active in the trade market as they traded for wide receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason. The team is still young and creating a culture so getting an elite pass-rusher like Trey Hendrickson is certainly on the table.

This could also create a potential trade for pass-rushers as the Commanders are looking to move Jonathan Allen and there could be some interest here as well.

#1. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of unrestricted free agents on the defensive line so getting a solid piece to build around like Trey Hendrickson could be that first building block. The team as a whole allowed 342.5 total yards per game last season so this could be a chance to begin rebuilding the defensive side of the floor in a difficult NFC West.

