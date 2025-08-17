Trey Hendrickson trade packages: 5 teams that should immediately call Bengals for All-Pro DE

Trey Hendrickson’s future with the Cincinnati Bengals has become a pressing NFL storyline. The rusher delivered back-to-back league-leading sack seasons, but remains without the long-term contract he is seeking.

Hendrickson has been vocal about his frustration, skipping mandatory minicamp and signaling that he won’t take the field without a new agreement. While teammates Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins secured major extensions, Hendrickson’s negotiations stalled.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that Cincinnati is actively listening to trade offers after contract talks reached an impasse.

Hendrickson has been one of the most productive players since arriving from New Orleans in 2021. He recorded 57 sacks in four years with the Bengals, including consecutive 17.5-sack campaigns.

5 best trade packages for Trey Hendrickson

#5 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are going through defensive changes. They are relying on younger players like Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. They are also leaning on veterans such as D.J. Wonnum to develop into dependable starters.

However, their defense doesn't have a difference maker. Hendrickson would change the dynamic, providing the Panthers with a player that opposing offenses need to game plan around.

Projected package: Carolina gets Hendrickson for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

#4 Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis’ interest stems from both need and familiarity. Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo previously worked with Trey Hendrickson in Cincinnati and helped unlock his potential. This gives the team an advantage in a potential trade.

The Colts have talent in their defensive front but they have impending free agents (Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukham). This raises long-term stability concerns.

Hendrickson would be an upgrade and help Indianapolis keep pace in a crowded AFC South race.

Projected package: Colts acquire Hendrickson for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.

#3 Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers’ push for another deep playoff run exposed defensive shortcomings, particularly in generating pressure opposite Rashan Gary. Only two Packers defenders recorded five sacks last season, leaving the pass rush thin against elite NFC quarterbacks.

Trey Hendrickson’s addition would fill that void and revive confidence in a defense that has struggled in January. With significant cap space created earlier this offseason, Green Bay has room to absorb his contract.

Projected package: Packers get Hendrickson for Lukas Van Ness and a 2026 second-round pick.

#2 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions’ run has been fueled by one of the most balanced rosters. However, the front office has not shied away from moves to address needs.

Detroit already fields Aidan Hutchinson, but the lack of consistent pressure from the opposite side has occasionally left its secondary exposed.

Trey Hendrickson could put Detroit’s defense over the top.

Projected package: Lions acquire Hendrickson and a 2026 fifth-round pick for a 2026 second-round pick and a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick.

#1 Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders enter 2025 with momentum. However, while their interior line has depth, featuring Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, and Deatrich Wise Jr., the edge rotation remains thin.

Dorance Armstrong can be productive, but he's not a No. 1 rusher. Hendrickson would change that, giving the Commanders a duo capable of dictating protection plans.

Projected package: Commanders get Trey Hendrickson for Jer'Zhan Newton, a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

