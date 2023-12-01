Trey McBride injury update: Latest on Cardinals TE for Week 13 Fantasy Football

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been impressive in his rookie season. The Colorado State University alum is the Cardinals' starting tight end and has arguably been better than a plethora of more experienced players in the NFL.

However, McBride sustained an injury in the Cardinals' Week 12 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. Let's check the updates for the versatile tight end, looking at what happened to him and when he might return to action.

Trey McBride's injury update

Trey McBride practiced in a limited capacity during Thursday's practice session. Following the training session, McBride skipped out on the media portion of Thursday's practice.

However, it is important to note that McBride mixed into drills at some point, giving Cardinals fans hope that he will be available for selection on Sunday. The franchise's injury report on Friday should paint a clearer picture of McBride's availability or otherwise.

Given that the franchise released Zach Ertz on Thursday, it feels they are at least hopeful that McBride will be available in Week 13.

What happened to Trey McBride?

McBride tweaked his groin during the Cardinals' Week 12 defeat to the LA Rams. The CSU alum played 86% of offensive snaps against the Rams and this might have contributed to him missing Wednesday's training and being limited in Thursday's practice.

McBride has taken on a greater role since Zach Ertz was added to the injured reserve. Before Ertz got hurt, McBride had never totaled over 58% offensive snaps in a game. However, since the injury, McBride has seen a minimum of 68% of the snaps.

Furthermore, due to Zach Ertz asking for a release and getting his wish, McBride is now the unchallenged TE1 in Arizona.

When will Trey McBride return?

McBride might be getting some well-deserved rest for all we know, as the rookie tight end hasn't seen this much action since his CSU days. His status will be infinitely clearer when the Arizona Cardinals release their Friday injury report.

The good news is that McBride seems to be getting better by the day, as he was upgraded to being a limited participant in Thursday's training.

Kyler Murray will need McBride to be fit for Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the Steelers are already difficult enough to come up against without his TE1.