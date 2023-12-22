Trey McBride injury update: Latest on Cardinals TE for Week 16 Fantasy Football

With a shoulder injury, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride exited the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15. He returned later and said the rest of the match was pain-free for him. However, supporters can't wait to see if this week's practice involves any safety measures for the impressive TE.

McBride was not listed on the Arizona Cardinals' injury report for their December 24 game against the Chicago Bears on Wednesday or Thursday. Thus, there is no chance that the TE will miss the Week 16 match.

McBride's first reception in that Niners game was his 57th while wearing Arizona Cardinals colors. That total surpassed the previous record of 56 set by Zach Ertz and Jackie Smith. It is the single-season franchise record for most receptions by a tight end.

Against San Francisco in Week 15, McBride also equaled yet another franchise record. He has joined Jackie Smith as the only TE in franchise history to have 700+ receiving yards in a single season. He has accumulated 712 total yards this season. After amassing 700+ in three different seasons, Smith now has company.

What happened to Trey McBride?

During the first half of the Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers last weekend, Trey McBride left for the locker room with the medical staff members. The TE was listed as "questionable" to return due to a shoulder injury.

Nevertheless, McBride made a comeback to the game in the second half. The TE revealed after the game that he didn't experience any shoulder pain after returning to action in the second half.

When will Trey McBride return?

Trey McBride, a TE with the Arizona Cardinals, has been quarterback Kyler Murray's favorite target lately with his impressive plays.

Against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, the TE experienced a near-miss shoulder injury. Before he returned in the second half, Arizona questionable-tagged him when he first exited the field.

Fantasy football managers and Cardinals fans were curious about the injury. But the TE was not listed on the team's Wednesday or Thursday injury report. This implies he should have no trouble getting off to a good start in Week 16 against the Bears.