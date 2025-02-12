Trey Smith landing spots: Top 3 teams that should pursue Chiefs’ star in 2025 NFL free agency

The 2025 Super Bowl is over, and Trey Smith and the Chiefs did not get the result they wanted, losing to the Eagles. However, before they have time to digest what happened on the field in New Orleans, more prosaic matters like contract situations need to be resolved.

The right guard will be a free agent and is free to sign with other franchises. While the Chiefs are one of the best teams in the league right now, they are also projected to be a couple of million over the salary cap. This means they cannot bring back all their star performers and that allows other organizations to target Trey Smith. Here are some of the teams that should take a look at him.

Trey Smith landing spots in 2025 free agency

#3 - Tennessee Titans

The Titans finished with the worst record in the league and the top spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the pick, they will probably need to address the quarterback situation. But no matter who they bring in, they need to upgrade their offensive line.

That is where Trey Smith could be the right fit. He will know that he is playing on a team seeking to rebuild, but the team has the advantage in the draft to bring in some top rookie players, including a rookie of their choice with the first pick. If they choose to trade back and get a veteran quarterback, they still have the luxury of more picks than most in 2025.

For Tennessee, getting Trey Smith will mean one less area for them to worry about in the draft. If they can lock up the Chiefs' star in free agency, and they have the cap space to do so, they can focus on other positions on offense and defense.

#2 - New England Patriots

The Patriots looked a lock to get the top spot in the 2025 NFL Draft until the final week of the 2024 NFL season. It has been a poor year for them and head coach Jerod Mayo parted ways after one season. Mike Vrabel is now in charge.

Unlike the Titans, New England does not have to wonder who their next quarterback will be. Drake Maye showed enough promise in his rookie season to be considered the future of the franchise. But the youngster desperately needs help.

They need to give him weapons and also rejig their offensive line, which offered no protection to whichever quarterback played behind it. Given they have needs across the offense, it only makes sense for them to target some players in free agency and address the rest through the draft. Since they are projected to have the highest cap space available in 2025, they can target veterans like Trey Smith and give him an offer that he cannot refuse.

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

While the Titans and the Patriots are looking for a rebuild, the Bengals need some tweaks. Even though they have missed the postseason for two years running, they finished with a winning record in both 2023 and 2024.

Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at the moment and he has two good wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. What Cincinnati needs to solve is their offensive line and defense.

While they are expected to address their defense through the draft, they might need to look at sorting out the offensive front using free agency. They have cap space to play around and getting someone like Trey Smith will allow them to focus their attention elsewhere for other positions. The Chiefs' player could also prefer that since he knows he will be going to a team that is expected to challenge for honors, instead of waiting for a potential run in the future.

