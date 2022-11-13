Treylon Burks or Jahan Dotson: Who is a better fantasy pick in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season?

Fantasy managers can be caught in a selection conundrum in Week 10 over who is the better pick between Treylon Burks and Jahan Dotson.

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos will face the Tennessee Titans in a matchup in which Burks is expected to feature. Burks was activated from the injured reserve on Saturday. Dotson will also be available to play for the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

We believe Jahan Dotson is a better pick than Treylon Burks in Week 10. Here's why:

Why Jahan Dotson is a better fantasy pick than Treylon Burks in Week 10

Jahan Dotson was cleared to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night after being sidelined for a long time with a hamstring issue. He scored at least 13 fantasy points in three of his first four games. Dotson needs to be kept on your fantasy team and start in favorable matchups.

When healthy, Treylon Burks can ultimately contribute as a low-end WR3 in a managed scheme. The Denver Broncos have one of the best defenses against wide receivers, so Burks is not a good pick in Week 10. Dotson, on the other hand, will play on Monday night after missing the previous five games. He will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has given away 24.4 points per game to wide receivers.

In Weeks 11 and 12, the Commanders take on the Houston Texans and the Atlanta Falcons, respectively. These matchups are favorable and fantasy football managers should start Jahan Dotson over Treylon Burks in Week 10 and also beyond.

Jahan Dotson's fantasy prediction and stats

Dotson's strong hands are his greatest asset. Despite having a diminutive frame, he has demonstrated the ability to capture the ball in a crowd. He is a great route runner and can be a danger from anywhere on the field.

Dotson is slated to return to action against the Eagles on MNF Jahan Dotson leads all rookie WR’s in receiving TD’s with 4, while not playing since week 4.Dotson is slated to return to action against the Eagles on MNF Jahan Dotson leads all rookie WR’s in receiving TD’s with 4, while not playing since week 4.Dotson is slated to return to action against the Eagles on MNF 🔥 https://t.co/3vHyOwAKSH

Before getting hurt, the 22-year-old recorded 152 yards and four scores on 12 receptions. On Monday, Dotson should resume his position in the three-receiver set with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. However, the rookie first-round pick might not instantly restore the usual 85+% snap share he had in the first few games of the campaign.

After a strong start, Dotson should be considered in all fantasy teams, though he could be eased back into Commanders' offensive unit.

Treylon Burks' stats and fantasy prediction

Treylon Burks injured his toe during the team's victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 and was put on injured reserve the following week. Burks collected 10 of his 16 targets for 129 yards in his first four league games. Although those are far from impressive figures, the Titans' offensive line is still heavily focused on the run and Burks was hurt before he could show what he was capable of.

He was starting to get involved in more plays each game and was among the leaders in targets per route run in the league. He needs to prove himself before being started in fantasy football.

