Troy Franklin Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Broncos WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin is the latest curious case in fantasy football. He first raised his hand in Week 1, recording four catches for 44 yards in a win over the Tennessee Titans. He made an even stronger argument against being a fluke when they played the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. In a 29-28 loss, Franklin booked eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

While Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. were initially expected to be the heart of Sean Payton's receiving corps, Franklin is becoming one of the biggest surprises of the season.

Fantasy football is a tricky game to navigate, and capitalizing on opportunities offered by players like Franklin is the key to success. However, should you pick up or trade for the sophomore wideout?

Let's dive into his fantasy football outlook for the season.

Troy Franklin fantasy outlook and projections

NFL: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn

Troy Franklin's production early in the season suggests he could break out in Year 2. He set new career highs in receptions, yards and targets in the Broncos' loss to the Colts. His 42-yard catch up the left sideline marked a huge highlight of his big game.

While it's uncertain whether he'll continue to outperform Courtland Sutton, he is indeed establishing himself as a key player among Marvin Mims and Evan Engram.

His production streak points to continued usage in Sean Payton's offense. Playing on the road versus a hot LA Chargers squad next, Franklin will come in handy in a game that could see a high score. The Chargers will be forced to account for Sutton, which plays a big role in the game opening up for Franklin.

While the youngster was largely on waivers to start the season, his stock has skyrocketed. Against the Chargers, he is projected to bag 9.07 fantasy points. LA ranks 11th versus opposing wideouts. Although solid, Troy Franklin's hot run could see him feature often in the divisional rivalry game.

The receiver is certainly a good pick-up in fantasy football. While he might not necessarily be the biggest fantasy star, he has the potential to be a safe WR2 or FLEX option in some leagues.

If you want to trade for him, don't sacrifice your big stars. It's uncertain how Franklin's production might fluctuate.

